Derrick Favors Reportedly Agrees on 2-Year Contract to Re-Sign with Jazz

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, rear, battle under the boards with Utah Jazz's Derrick Favors (15) and Joe Ingles (2) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz and big man Derrick Favors have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.  

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports added that the deal is worth more than $36 million, while Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reported the second year of the contract is non-guaranteed.

Favors, 26, spent seven-and-a-half of his first eight seasons with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2017-18, starting 77 games. 

Despite some spacing issues, the Jazz had success pairing Favors and Rudy Gobert last season. A year ago, it looked like there was no way he would return when his contract expired. But as the Jazz soared into a surprise second-round appearance in the playoffs, Favors seemed more open to the possibility. 

"I know that anything can happen," Favors said, per Jones. "I want to be here. But I also know that it’s a business, so when the time comes, both sides are going to have to make business decisions. What I have to do is focus on what I can control. I want to help this team win games. I want to help this team go far in the playoffs."

Favors played the final season of a team-friendly, four-year, $46.95 million contract in 2017-18. He missed 20-plus games each of the previous two seasons. Given his reliance on athleticism for effectiveness, these lingering knee problems have to be a concern.

Favors is still young enough that his next contract will only carry him to the end of his prime, so he should be fine from a skills standpoint.

Still, there's a reasonable question about where he fits in the current NBA. Favors doesn't really shoot all that well yet, though he's become more comfortable away from the basket. Much like a lot of big men, he's been tepidly dipping his toes into the three-pointer. It hasn't gone well. Favors shot just 22.2 percent on his 63 attempts in 2017-18. 

