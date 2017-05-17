Freddie Freeman Exits vs. Blue Jays with Wrist Injury

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a wrist injury.

David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweeted about the injury after Freeman was hit by a pitch.

Losing Freeman from the lineup for a significant time would be a devastating blow for the Braves. He was fairly durable last season and appeared in 158 games after playing just 118 contests because of oblique and wrist injuries in 2015.

Freeman anchors Atlanta's lineup with power and average. He slashed .302/.400/.569 with a career-high 34 home runs and 91 RBI in 2016 in his third season with more than 90 RBI and fourth season with more than 20 home runs in his career.

The 2013 and 2014 All-Star has followed up with .343/.457/.754 slash line with 14 home runs and 25 runs batted in this season.

The Braves need Freeman if they hope to seriously challenge the New York Mets and Washington Nationals in the National League East for a postseason spot.

He is the most feared hitter in the daily lineup, and Atlanta can't reasonably expect any replacements to replicate his production.