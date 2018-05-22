Dee Gordon Placed on 10-Day DL After Toe Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners announced Tuesday they placed center fielder/second baseman Dee Gordon on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, with a fractured toe on his right foot.

The 30-year-old changed teams and positions this offseason, moving to the outfield after playing mostly second base over the past four campaigns. He has also played shortstop at the major league level.

He had to deal with another cross-country move, coming to the Mariners in a December trade with the Miami Marlins during that organization's offseason fire sale.

Gordon has done his best to play through the adjustments, producing a slash line of .304/.330/.386 to go with an American League-leading 16 stolen bases in just 45 games.

At his best, the veteran is one of the top leadoff men in the game. He has two All-Star appearances, a batting title and three years as the stolen-base champ. The Mariners need him healthy and on the field to kick-start the offense on a daily basis.

Gordon has been taking over for Robinson Cano at second base since his absence due to injury and a suspension for violating MLB's drug policy. Gordon Beckham or Andrew Romine will likely see time there while Gordon is sidelined.

Guillermo Heredia can play center field, although a lack of depth could make any long-term injury a problem.