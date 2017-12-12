4-Star OG Prospect Trey Hill Commits to Georgia over Auburn, FSU and More

Credit: Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports

Trey Hill, a 4-star guard from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia, committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday.

Gerry Hamilton of ESPN.com reported the news, noting Hill chose Georgia over Florida State and Auburn "in a recruitment that trended toward the Tigers for much of the season until a late run by the Bulldogs."

Hill is considered the No. 38 prospect in the class of 2018 and the No. 2 guard overall, according to 247Sports. At 6'3 ½" and 346 pounds, he's a mountain of a man.

Hill's size allows him to physically dominate the opposition at the point of attack, which helps him create rushing lanes accordingly. Mauler is an apt description, as he consistently drives opposing linemen off the line of scrimmage or into the ground.

The fact that Hill can also play tackle—and that he appears to have a nasty streak on the field—made him an appealing prospect for interested teams. Landing him was a huge boost for Georgia.

And Georgia keeps racking up the recruiting wins. The school's 2017 recruiting class was ranked as the third-best in the nation, per 247Sports. In 2018, the Bulldogs are putting together another nice class.

The Bulldogs are trying to build on their SEC championship and College Football Playoff berth moving forward, and adding a bruising offensive lineman like Hill is a good start.