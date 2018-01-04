4-Star DE Prospect Tyreke Smith Commits to Ohio State Over Penn State, Others

247Sports

Ohio State added a pass-rushing cornerstone to its 2018 recruiting class Thursday as 4-star defensive end Tyreke Smith announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Smith, a standout at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio, chose the Buckeyes despite a strong push from Penn State. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 60 overall player and third-ranked defensive end among 2018 prospects.

"Ohio State, Coach Meyer and Coach Johnson are great people, Coach Alford, whoever recruited me were all great to me," Smith told 247Sports' Allen Trieu. "It's my home state, a great school and Coach Johnson has developed great linemen like Nick Bosa."

Listed at 6'3" and 260 pounds, Smith has all the physical tools necessary to be effective at the next level. He's lightning-quick off the ball and uses his physical advantages to take advantage of overmatched offensive tackles.

"His only weakness is learning how to use hands and feet better," coach Mac Stephens told The Ozone's Ben van Ooyen. "Right now he can get away with it on the high school level, but in college he will need improvement in that area. Him being able to play lower will help him be a dominant player at the college level. What makes him different is that for a guy his size he can do some freakish things athletically. I’ve seen him do a windmill dunk with a basketball which is pretty impressive for a guy that weighs 260. His get off out of his defensive stance is very quick, which makes him tough to block."

Ohio State had been considered a favorite to land Smith for much of the process. 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions gave him a 77 percent chance of landing with the Buckeyes around the 2017 national signing day. Penn State, also among Smith's early offers, took care of the remaining 23 percent.

Smith spoke highly of Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer and his development of Cleveland prospects.

"The five starters they have from Cleveland, they aren't just nobodies," Smith told Cleveland.com's Ari Wasserman. "They put up good numbers and do big things for the school. I think Ohio State relies on Cleveland a lot, and it's a big deal."

Smith is the 21st player to commit to Ohio State in the 2018 class. He's the 18th with 4-star distinction or higher. The Buckeyes currently rank second among all schools by 247Sports.