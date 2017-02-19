DeMarcus Cousins Responds to Trade Rumors After 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Rather than basking in the glow of playing in his third NBA All-Star Game, Sacramento Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins had to respond to the latest rumors about his possible departure from the Kings.

Cousins told reporters questions over his future in Sacramento have been a theme at all of his All-Star appearances, per Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver:

Cousins only played two minutes Sunday night, scoring three points. USA Today's Sam Amick reported he wanted to limit his playing time because of an injury.

The fact he made such a marginal impact on the game only drew more attention to the trade rumors swirling around Cousins.

ESPN.com's Justin Verrier reported Sunday evening the New Orleans Pelicans were looking at Cousins and Indiana Pacers star Paul George. While the Pelicans seemingly wouldn't have the trade assets to make a Cousins deal happen, Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix tweeted the Kings are motivated to sell:

ESPN.com's Marc Stein reported the Kings are weighing New Orleans' offer of Buddy Hield and two first-round picks.

According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, the Los Angeles Lakers had also talked with the Kings about a trade but backed away after hearing Sacramento's asking price.

Cousins' frustration with the constant speculation and questions ahead of Thursday's trade deadline is understandable. As the 26-year-old alluded to, the drama has gone on for years.

Cousins has been his own worst enemy at times, which has undoubtedly played a role in his and Sacramento's predicament. The Kings are equally culpable, as well, and the organizational dysfunction has impacted every facet of the team.

At the very least, it would appear the Kings and Cousins are headed for a split, which would arguably be to the benefit of both parties.