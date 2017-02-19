Anthony Davis Wins 2017 NBA All-Star Game MVP: Stats, Highlights, Reaction

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Anthony Davis scored 52 points en route to earning the Most Valuable Player award at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

This performance broke the all-time scoring record in the All-Star Game, per CBS Sports. Wilt Chamberlain held the previous mark with 42 points in 1962.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward put on a show in front of his home crowd, leading the Western Conference to a 192-182 victory over the Eastern Conference in a game that featured plenty of dunks and three-pointers but very little defense.

Anthony Davis All-Star Game Stats MIN PTS REB AST STL FG 32 52 10 0 2 26-39 ESPN.com

"That's who I wanted to do this for, the city of New Orleans and the Pelicans organization," Davis said of winning the MVP award, per Jim Eichenhofer of NBA.com.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook provided a lot of competition for the MVP trophy with 41 points in the win.

Davis kicked off the festivities with the first basket of the game, showing off his shooting ability on a step-back jumper:

While other stars like Westbrook, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo all made noteworthy plays in the first half, Davis impressed as well with 22 points at intermission.

At one point in the second half, he played in a lineup with the four Golden State Warriors All-Stars, which was a scary thought for everyone else in the league, and it helped the West pull away a bit.

As the action continued, however, Skip Bayless of Fox Sports 1 described the biggest storyline:

This was when it seemed everyone on the court did whatever he could to find Davis with a handful of alley-oops:

Bleacher Report's Howard Beck noted the situation:

Westbrook had quite a night with his scoring ability, while Kevin Durant earned a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Antetokounmpo also had 30 points in a losing effort for the Eastern Conference.

However, it was an easy call for the 2017 MVP award with Davis taking home the title.