Raptors Trade Rumors: Toronto Reportedly Interested in Adding Swingman

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Even after securing a major deal for Serge Ibaka, the Toronto Raptors are not finished making trades.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times, the team is now "seriously pursuing" a swingman.

The Raptors acquired Ibaka last week from the Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross and a first-round pick.

Toronto went into the All-Star break in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 33-24 record, but the squad is confident it can contend for a title this season. This is mostly the same roster that reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

Ibaka is also likely to provide some help after averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game with the Magic.

However, the team now needs to add some depth while replacing Ross, who averaged 10.4 points per game off the bench. The perimeter scorer was in the midst of his most efficient season while making 44.1 percent of his shots from the field.

With Ibaka and Kyle Lowry potentially becoming free agents at year's end, it makes sense for Toronto to do whatever it can while going all-in to win this season.