    College FootballDownload App

    Greg Olsen's Brother Kevin Arrested on Rape Charges: Mugshot and Details

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kevin Olsen #2 of the Charlotte 49ers throws a pass in the second quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2017

    Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen—the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsenwas arrested Sunday afternoon on sexual assault charges, according to the Niner Times' Kathleen Cook.

    Citing the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Cook reported that Olsen was charged with three counts of second-degree forcible rape, assault on a woman and cyberstalking.

    WSOC-TV's Blake Hanson relayed Olsen's mugshot shortly after he was booked:

    According to a school statement, the alleged assault did not occur on campus and was "within an existing relationship," per Cook.

    Olsen, who appeared in six games for the 49ers during the 2016 season, has been suspended from the program, pending further investigation.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 