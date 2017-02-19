Greg Olsen's Brother Kevin Arrested on Rape Charges: Mugshot and Details

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen—the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen—was arrested Sunday afternoon on sexual assault charges, according to the Niner Times' Kathleen Cook.

Citing the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Cook reported that Olsen was charged with three counts of second-degree forcible rape, assault on a woman and cyberstalking.

WSOC-TV's Blake Hanson relayed Olsen's mugshot shortly after he was booked:

According to a school statement, the alleged assault did not occur on campus and was "within an existing relationship," per Cook.

Olsen, who appeared in six games for the 49ers during the 2016 season, has been suspended from the program, pending further investigation.