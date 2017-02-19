Video Emerges of Aftermath of Fight Allegedly Involving Darrelle Revis

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

About a week after New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was involved in a physical altercation in Pittsburgh, a video has emerged allegedly featuring the NFL star talking trash after the incident.

TMZ provided footage of the aftermath (warning: explicit language):

As TMZ also noted, the speaker's words in the video closely align with the witness' complaint of what Revis allegedly said.

The 31-year-old was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor, including two counts of aggravated assault, per Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com.

Revis turned himself in to authorities Friday and was later released, per the Associated Press. He has a court date set for this Thursday.

According to his attorney, at least five people assaulted Revis, and he "feared for his safety."

The veteran is two years into a five-year deal signed with the Jets before the 2015 season. While he was a Pro Bowl player in his first season back in green, his production on the field dropped significantly in 2016.

Cameron DaSilva of FoxSports.com noted the former All-Pro is owed $15.3 million next season, but $9.3 million can be saved if New York decides to cut him.