    Video Emerges of Aftermath of Fight Allegedly Involving Darrelle Revis

    New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 30-10. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2017

    About a week after New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was involved in a physical altercation in Pittsburgh, a video has emerged allegedly featuring the NFL star talking trash after the incident.

    TMZ provided footage of the aftermath (warning: explicit language):

    As TMZ also noted, the speaker's words in the video closely align with the witness' complaint of what Revis allegedly said.

    The 31-year-old was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor, including two counts of aggravated assault, per Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com.

    Revis turned himself in to authorities Friday and was later released, per the Associated Press. He has a court date set for this Thursday.

    According to his attorney, at least five people assaulted Revis, and he "feared for his safety."

    The veteran is two years into a five-year deal signed with the Jets before the 2015 season. While he was a Pro Bowl player in his first season back in green, his production on the field dropped significantly in 2016.

    Cameron DaSilva of FoxSports.com noted the former All-Pro is owed $15.3 million next season, but $9.3 million can be saved if New York decides to cut him.

