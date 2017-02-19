Current and Former University of Charleston Athletes Facing Felony Drug Charges

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Four current and former members of the University of Charleston football team face felony drug charges after they were arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday.

According to WSAZ's Jatara McGee, Kaimire Hodge, Juan Morgan, Justin Hall and Nicholas Covington were the four men arrested.

Citing a criminal complaint, McGee reported a police officer "says inside the room with the four men he found a handgun, small stamp baggies, digital scales, three mason jars with marijuana residue, a plastic bag with 27 bundles of heroin and large amounts of cash."

The gun—which was listed as stolen in the criminal complaint—was reportedly attributed to Hodge, who has been charged with intent to deliver heroin and felony receiving or transferring stolen goods.

The other three men were charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and are each being held on $75,000 bond. Hodge's bond has been listed at $100,000, per McGee.

Covington and Morgan were reportedly still enrolled at the school and listed as members of the team on Saturday night. However, Hodge and Hall are no longer at the school due to academic reasons, according to McGee.

"We are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities as they determine the specific details," the school said in a statement provided to WSAZ. "The event occurred off campus and, at that time, only two of the individuals in question, Nic Covington and Juan Morgan, were active members of the UC football team. The two have since been dismissed."