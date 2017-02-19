Daytona 500 2017 Qualifying Results: Winner, Group Times and Highlights

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

For the second straight year, Chase Elliott will lead the pack at the Daytona 500 after winning the pole in Sunday's qualifying.

The No. 24 car finished with a best time of 46.663 seconds with a top speed of 192.872 mph. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was just off the lead with a time of 46.665 seconds and will begin in second position.

Here are the top results from qualifying at Daytona International Speedway:

Daytona 500 Qualifying Results Pos. Driver Car Time (Seconds) 1 Chase Elliott 24 46.663 2 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 88 46.665 3 Brad Keselowski 2 46.707 4 Clint Bowyer 14 46.736 5 Martin Truex Jr. 78 46.800 6 Denny Hamlin 11 46.823 7 Kevin Harvick 4 46.829 8 Kasey Kahne 5 46.853 9 Matt Kenseth 20 46.871 10 Ryan Newman 31 46.876 NASCAR.com

NASCAR captured the winning run:

Elliott put himself in rare territory with his back-to-back poles, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Unfortunately, Elliott led just three laps and finished in just 37th place at this event a year ago, completing just 160 of the 200 laps. He and Earnhardt, who ended in 36th after an accident, will hope for better luck this time around.

Denny Hamlin will begin from the No. 6 post after winning the 2016 Daytona 500. He began in 11th place before last year's title.

While Joey Logano was hoping to build off his win at the Advance Auto Parts Clash earlier Sunday, he was only able to manage 17th place in qualifying.

Still, the starting position doesn't matter nearly as much as the finishing position. There are 500 miles that will separate the current order from the checkered flag, and every driver will do whatever possible to get the season off to a great start.

The Daytona 500 will take place next Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Post-Race Reaction

It was a big day for Hendrick Motorsports with Elliott and Earnhardt ending up in the front row.

"Everybody at Hendrick Motorsports has done a lot of work this offseason," Elliott said after his win, per Reid Spencer of NASCAR.com. "This team definitely has a knack for these plate tracks, as they showed with Jeff Gordon and then last year with here and Talladega."

"I certainly would have loved to have gotten a pole, but my boss man is happy," Earnhardt said, referring to his teammate's win, per Heather Tucker of USA Today. "I just talked to him on the phone, and he's got to be thrilled with having his cars up front."

The two drivers will hope to continue their success in the real race next Sunday.