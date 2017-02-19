Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kevin Gameiro and Ryan Sessegnon

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have reportedly let Tottenham Hotspur know they are willing to sell striker Kevin Gameiro this summer. Spurs are said to want quality cover for star centre-forward Harry Kane.

The report comes from John Cross of the Daily Mirror, who names Tottenham as a club Atleti have declared their intentions regarding Gameiro: "Gameiro, 29, joined Atletico for £35 million last summer, but he has not been a huge success and the Spanish club could be ready to sell. They have sounded out several clubs, including Tottenham, who want top-class competition and back up for Harry Kane."

Cross described how Madrid will "listen to offers" for former Sevilla goal-getter Gameiro, an otherwise quality striker who has surprisingly struggled at Atletico, per Cross: "He has failed to have the desired impact for Diego Simeone's side, despite scoring the fastest hat-trick in La Liga in 22 years this past weekend. His treble after coming off the bench took him to 11 goals in 33 games for Atleti this term."

Cross noted how Gameiro has not earned regular playing time alongside Madrid's star man, the intelligent wide forward Antoine Griezmann. Instead, one-time Liverpool ace Fernando Torres still starts, while Belgian winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco also appears regularly on Atleti manager Diego Simeone's watch.

Yet while Simeone may have little time or use for Gameiro, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino would surely recognise his quality. After all, Pochettino doesn't just need depth behind Kane. He also needs greater firepower to help reduce the burden on the England international.

It's something Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen hasn't provided since signing from AZ Alkmaar last summer. Janssen has even asked for more time to adapt to the rigours of England's top flight, according to Dutch source De Telegraaf (h/t Sam Long of the London Evening Standard).

Gameiro undoubtedly has the talent to make the kind of impact Pochettino wants to see in support of Kane. He boasts electric pace, perceptive movement and rarely loses his nerve as a finisher.

Janssen hasn't offered the support for Harry Kane Spurs hoped for. Ian Walton/Getty Images

In short, Gameiro, who can also play wide, would be the ideal addition to Tottenham's one-dimensional attack this summer.

Spurs Confident of Winning Race for Young Fulham Ace

Tottenham are said to be optimistic about beating the many suitors already interested in signing Fulham's 16-year-old left-back, Ryan Sessegnon.

The Daily Mail's Kieran Gill has revealed the confidence Spurs have regarding their chances of acquiring one of English football's brightest young talents: "Tottenham are confident they can steal a march on their rivals by signing Fulham's 16-year-old starlet, Ryan Sessegnon. The teenager has been scouted many times—with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, City and Bayern Munich interested."

Gill's report also outlined how teenager Sessegnon has yet to sign professional terms with Championship side Fulham. The left-sided ace will turn 17 in May and end his current youth contract with the club.

Sessegnon is enjoying a rapid rise at Fulham. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sessegnon turning 17 will be the cue for the growing list of interested parties to test Fulham's resolve to keep the burgeoning talent. Spurs have already shown how keen they are, according to recent reports.

In fact, Alan Nixon of The Sun revealed how "Tottenham have had a go for Sessegnon—who turns 17 on May 18—and know that the Cottagers want at least £8 million for the local lad."

Frankly, Tottenham's intent to sign Sessegnon is a little puzzling, considering the options Pochettino already has on the left. Danny Rose, who is currently injured, offers experience defensively and dynamism going forward, while Ben Davies qualifies as an able deputy.

In fairness, Pochettino and Spurs have made it a priority to recruit the best young and homegrown talent, having signed Dele Alli and Eric Dier in recent seasons. Adding Sessegnon, a player compared to former Tottenham standout Gareth Bale, according to Gill, would continue the trend.

Sessegnon has even drawn comparison to ex-Spurs star Bale. Ian Walton/Getty Images

It would also ensure Pochettino's squad gets an intriguing talent capable of adding pace and quality anywhere on the left flank.

Creating more options in key positions is crucial for a squad that has struggled with the demands of domestic and European tournament football in recent seasons. Bringing in both Gameiro and Sessegnon would help solve the problem.