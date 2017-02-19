    NBA RumorsDownload App

    Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Celtics and More Teams Have Inquired About Bulls Star

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler is once again on the trade market with teams inquiring about a potential deal for the All-Star.

    According to A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England, the Boston Celtics are one of several teams checking on Butler's availability. Any trade would apparently require a combination of "high draft picks and young veterans."

    Butler was selected to his third straight All-Star Game this season and is averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game.

    The 27-year-old is also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, which would also be the best marks of his six-year career. Per Basketball Reference, he is currently seventh in the NBA with 9.2 win shares, ahead of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry, among others.

    While the Bulls are in position for a playoff spot, their 28-29 record doesn't indicate a deep run in the playoffs is likely. The squad could try to deal its star player in exchange for a big return that might facilitate a rebuild.

    Conversely, Boston is a team that could contend for a title after going into the All-Star break just three games behind the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

    An Eastern Conference executive said the Celtics are "not pressed to do anything unless it makes them a lot better," per Blakely.

    Butler would make the team a lot better, and he remains under contract through 2019 with an option for the 2019-20 season.

