Welsh Open Snooker 2017: Final Score, Full Results, Prize Money and Reaction

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Stuart Bingham defeated Judd Trump 9-8 in a thriller on Sunday to win the final of the 2017 Welsh Open Snooker.

The 2015 world champion took a 4-0 lead and appeared to be on his way to an easy win, but the evening session turned into an incredible seesaw affair. Both players had their chances in the final frame, but the veteran emerged victorious from one of the best finals of the year.

Per World Snooker's official website, Bingham will take home £70,000, while Trump will have to settle for £30,000.

Recap

Bingham started quickly in his previous two matches and once again came out of the blocks firing on Sunday, winning the first four frames to grab a dominant lead.

The 2015 world champion took to the table after Trump broke down on 44 and easily cleaned up, and he won the second frame in similar fashion, as Trump couldn't get past 64.

A 74 break and some smart safety play took his lead to 3-0, and he won the last frame before the interval with some clever, unorthodox shot-making. It took quite a bit of swerve to get to this red, as shared by World Snooker:

The fifth frame was a back-and-forth affair where both players made a few mistakes in the battle for positioning, but it was Juddernaut who emerged victorious. He finally got his first extended look at the table in the following frame, building some much-needed momentum.

In his typical style, he entertained the crowd with some exhibition shots in the process:

Bingham pushed his lead back to three frames with a solid 87 break, and Trump took the final frame of the session, landing the decisive pink.

Juddernaut started the evening session the way he needed to, dominating the frame to close the gap to just one, but a bad positional shot saw his break in the 10th frame end at 48, and Bingham promptly cleared the table to make it 6-4.

Trump was in full control of the 11th frame, taking his time to build a break and reduce the gap once again. The next frame was another back-and-forth that featured several spectacular shots, including this beauty, played with tons of screw:

He provided another highlight in the same frame:

That snooker played a role in Trump's winning the frame, tying things up at 6-6 heading into the final interval.

While the earlier frames in the final were relatively quick affairs, the end of the session turned into a marathon. Like the 12th, the 13th frame was a slow back-and-forth where both players got to showcase their safety game and ability to play positional shots. Bingham regained the lead, but Trump came through with a fantastic long-distance pot in the next frame to force a best-of-three.

Yet another nail-biter followed, with Bingham taking a slim lead into the colours. Trump kept his nerves best, however, taking his first lead with some fantastic potting:

Trump had a great chance to clear and win the tournament in the next frame but missed a key red, giving Bingham an opening. The veteran played a poor safety to give Trump another chance at the table, but Juddernaut only managed a tough red before playing a relatively easy snooker.

A safety battle ensued, with Trump wasting a five-point lead by missing the yellow and hitting the pink. Juddernaut was on the front foot for most of the frame but left the brown on, and Bingham cleared the table with a beautiful double, forcing a decider. World Snooker couldn't believe it:

A poor breakoff shot gave Bingham the advantage, but the veteran missed the snooker, and Trump responded with a long-range wonder of his own. He too made a mistake, badly missing a red, allowing Bingham to build a slight lead.

The nerves clearly bothered both players at this point, and Bingham badly under-hit a red to give Trump another chance. A careless safety finally opened up the table, and the 2015 world champion finally ended things with a well-worked break.

The next tournament on the snooker calendar is another Champions League event, with the Shoot Out following immediately after.