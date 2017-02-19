    NFL RumorsDownload App

    Julius Thomas Reportedly Could Be Traded to Dolphins for Branden Albert

    Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas (80) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    Jose Juarez/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly close to acquiring left tackle Branden Albert from the Miami Dolphins in a trade for tight end Julius Thomas, per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel

    While the deal would require restructuring of contracts, both players are apparently interested.

    Albert and Thomas have both gone to two Pro Bowls in their careers.

    The problem for each player has been injuries. Albert has started every game in which he's appeared in three years with the Dolphins, but he missed 13 of a possible 48 games during that stretch, including four last season.

    Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported last week the veteran would be available for a trade and possibly released with two years remaining on his contract.

    Thomas was also limited to just nine games this past year due to injuries, catching 30 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were career lows since he became a full-time starter in 2013. In six years in the NFL, he has never played a full 16-game slate.

    If the trade were to go through, the Dolphins would likely utilize 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. Tight end Ben Koyack could be asked to build on a solid rookie campaign for the Jaguars as Thomas' replacement.

