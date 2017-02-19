Theo Wease to Oklahoma: Sooners Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Scout.com

4-star wide receiver Theo Wease took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his commitment to Oklahoma:

Listed at 6'2" and 189 pounds, he's among the highest-profile early commits of the 2019 class. Scout.com currently lists him as a 4-star recruit, though there are no definitive rankings available for rising juniors at this time.

A standout at Allen High School in Texas, Wease has been a favorite to land at Oklahoma during his recruiting process. 247Sports' crystal ball predictions gave him a 75-percent chance of landing with the Sooners, with Ole Miss taking up the other quarter.

Wease committed during the same day he attended junior day in Norman. He is scheduled to attend Texas' junior day next week. Wease previously attended another junior camp with Oklahoma in January.

The Sooners currently have two players already part of their 2019 class. Wide receiver Arjei Henderson also announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Sunday. Wease and Henderson should provide a stellar building block to Bob Stoops' 2019 class and may wind up being future starters for the Sooners' high-powered offense.

Because it's so early in the recruiting process, it's still likely Wease winds up taking visits to other universities. His commitment at this point is a verbal only, and there are two years between now and the 2019 national signing day.

But if Wease and Henderson stick to their Sunday posts, this could wind up being a day for Oklahoma fans to remember.