Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andrea Conti and Felipe Vizeu

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to run the rule over Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti recently. The Blues are said to be considering a bid worth £12.8 million for the Italian defender in the summer.

Chelsea watched Conti during his side's match against Crotone in Serie A, according to Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Andrew Richardson of The Sun): "Gazzetta dello Sport report that Blues scouts have been to look at the 22-year-old right-back on more than one occasion this season as Antonio Conte looks to build a stronger squad. And Conti will be available at the relatively low price of £12.8 million."

Richardson's report also noted why Chelsea are on the case of Conti. Manager Antonio Conte may see the burgeoning talent as another option at right wing-back, per the report.

It's a position Victor Moses has been deployed in this season, but as Richardson also noted, a lack of cover at the spot is a concern for Chelsea. Frankly it's hardly a surprise the Blues are short of depth at right-back.

Chelsea reportedly want another option alongside wing-back Moses. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Premier League leaders have converted Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta from full-back to a place in central defence. Azpilicueta has been shifted to suit Conte's preference for playing three at the back.

By contrast, Chelsea were comfortable about letting Branislav Ivanovic leave. The 32-year-old Serb joined Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg in January. His move meant the Blues lost a highly versatile performer who could operate at both right-back or centre-back.

It makes sense for Chelsea to be looking for a new full-back, especially one from Conte's old stomping ground in Serie A. The Italian made his mark while in charge of Juventus and will naturally know that market well.

Indeed, this isn't the first time Conte and Chelsea have been credited with keeping tabs on Conti. Talent spotters from the Blues were reported to be on the case of a player also interesting Juve, Napoli, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, according to Italian source TransferMarketWeb (h/t Marc Williams of the Daily Star).

Recruiting a promising young defender with the potential to get better would further strengthen a squad already gifted enough to be dominating England's top flight. Signing Conti might also start a cycle of the manager bringing in some of the best players from his homeland.

Blues Scouting Flamengo Striker

Conti isn't the only bright young thing Chelsea scouts are said to be watching. The Blues are reportedly also monitoring Flamengo striker Felipe Vizeu, per Brazilian source CoNews (h/t Andrew Richardson of The Sun).

Vizeu is attracting quite a crowd, according to the reports, with Juve, Fiorentina, Lazio and Borussia Dortmund also said to be interested. The 19-year-old attacker who starred at the Sao Paulo Youth Cup in 2016 may be difficult to sign, though, per Richardson: "However, Vizeu won't come on the cheap as clubs will have to bid £25.7 million to match his buyout clause. And Flamengo are under no pressure to sell, with the starlet having recently sign a long-term contract until 2020."

Chelsea's interest in a new striker is understandable, given the uncertainty surrounding Diego Costa. The prolific 28-year-old wants a new, more lucrative contract and will look to leave the Bridge if one isn't offered, according to the Sunday Times (h/t Metro).

Chelsea's issues with Costa are compounded by the lack of quality alternatives to the destructive centre-forward. Michy Batshuayi has contributed little since signing from Marseille last summer.

Meanwhile, precocious youth Dominic Solanke will be out of contract this summer, a fact said to be interesting rivals Arsenal and even Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, per MailOnline's Simon Jones.

Batshuayi has struggled since moving to England's top flight. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Conte will know his club needs to secure a credible alternative to Costa before the start of a new campaign. In fact, strengthening at least the depth of key positions will be essential for a squad sure to play UEFA Champions League football next season.