Manchester United Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann Doubts, Latest Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is reportedly doubting whether he should move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, as the Frenchman wants to learn just how interested La Liga rivals Real Madrid are for his services.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Griezmann's move to Old Trafford was previously thought to be but a formality, but that's no longer the case. United's ability to qualify for the UEFA Champions League will be a factor, along with Real's interest.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The report follows just days after the player himself cast doubts on a Premier League move. Speaking to RMC (h/t Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News), the former Real Sociedad star played down rumours linking him with a host of destinations, including Los Blancos and Barcelona.

But when it was the Premier League's turn, he was far from enthusiastic, saying: "And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather ... I need to feel happy outside."

As shared by Squawka News, the 25-year-old seems perfectly comfortable in his current surroundings:

Per Delaney, Griezmann has already agreed to personal terms with United, but he's yet to sign off on the transfer itself, and sources close to the club are increasingly saying the deal is "not done."

None of this is good news for the Red Devils, with Atletico and Real both having plenty of reasons to feel confident about their chances of having the France international in their squad next season.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Griezmann told Telefoot (h/t Sky Sports' Gerard Brand) he has no intentions of leaving the Rojiblancos as long as manager Diego Simeone is in charge, and the Argentinian is unlikely to leave his post just as the club moves into a new stadium. Per Delaney, the stadium itself could lead Griezmann staying for one more season.

Rivals Real are expected to make a big splash in the summer, with their FIFA transfer ban now history. And as luck would have it, longtime starter Karim Benzema has struggled during the 2016-17 campaign, with plenty of fans and pundits calling for him to be benched. ESPN FC's Rob Train is among them, as he pointed out the fans have turned against him:

Karim Benzema was subjected to a chorus of jeers from the Santiago Bernabeu during the 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad and, while Madrid fans have a deserved reputation as being fickle, the striker's recent performances have been dreadful. All the credit Benzema has banked at the club over eight years of loyal and mostly stellar service has been wiped from his account since the turn of the year.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Atletico would never willingly sell their biggest star to Real, but as all players in La Liga have a buyout clause in their contract, they might not have a choice. If Griezmann wanted to move to Los Blancos, a transfer could come to fruition.

The forward is still more likely to end up at Old Trafford, but the timing of the move is unclear at this point. With Simeone expected to spend at least one more year in the Spanish capital, the Rojiblancos transfer ban and the new stadium, United may have to wait until 2018 to land their man.