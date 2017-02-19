    Detroit LionsDownload App

    Stanley Wilson Arrested for 3rd Time After Attempted Home Break-In While Naked

    DETROIT - 2007: Stanley Wilson of the Detroit Lions poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Getty Images)
    Getty Images/Getty Images
    Tyler Conway
February 19, 2017

    Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson was arrested in Oregon on Saturday after allegedly trying to break into a home.

    According to police, per Anna Marum of the Oregonian, a homeowner contacted police after Wilson made "alarming statements" and tried to enter the residence without permission. Police arrested him after he exited a backyard shed in the nude.

    It's the third time police have arrested Wilson since last June. He was previously shot by a homeowner in June after trying to break into a home in Portland and then was arrested in January after being found outside another person's home. Wilson has been nude every time he's been arrested.

    A judge previously sentenced Wilson to 10 days in prison earlier this month for the June burglary arrest. In November, Wilson tested positive for methamphetamine and underwent court-ordered treatment, attending only one session as of January.

    A former third-round pick, Wilson played for the Lions from 2005-2007. He finished his career with 86 tackles and eight passes defensed.



