Stanley Wilson Arrested for 3rd Time After Attempted Home Break-In While Naked

Getty Images/Getty ImagesTyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017
Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson was arrested in Oregon on Saturday after allegedly trying to break into a home.
According to police, per Anna Marum of the Oregonian, a homeowner contacted police after Wilson made "alarming statements" and tried to enter the residence without permission. Police arrested him after he exited a backyard shed in the nude.
It's the third time police have arrested Wilson since last June. He was previously shot by a homeowner in June after trying to break into a home in Portland and then was arrested in January after being found outside another person's home. Wilson has been nude every time he's been arrested.
A judge previously sentenced Wilson to 10 days in prison earlier this month for the June burglary arrest. In November, Wilson tested positive for methamphetamine and underwent court-ordered treatment, attending only one session as of January.
A former third-round pick, Wilson played for the Lions from 2005-2007. He finished his career with 86 tackles and eight passes defensed.