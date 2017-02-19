FA Cup Draw 2017 Schedule: Quarter-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Holders Manchester United will travel to Premier League leaders Chelsea for their quarter-final in the FA Cup, with Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho returning to his former stomping ground.

Non-league Lincoln City have been drawn away against either Premier League giants Arsenal or fellow National League side Sutton United following their stunning fifth-round victory over Premier League side Burnley on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Millwall will face Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, while Middlesbrough will host either Manchester City or Huddersfield Town. The Citizens will host the Championship side in a replay on Feb. 28.

Here is the lineup of last-eight fixtures that will be played across the weekend of March 10-13:

FA Cup 2016-17: Quarter-Final Fixtures Home vs. Away Chelsea vs. Manchester United Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield Town or Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur vs. Milwall Sutton United or Arsenal vs. Lincoln City BBC Sport

Lincoln's defeat of the Clarets was undoubtedly the shock of the fifth round. The National League leaders looked to have earned a replay against the Premier League outfit at Turf Moor—no mean feat, given Burnley's home record this season, which is the league's fourth-best.

But then Sean Raggett headed home the winner with one minute remaining to send the visiting players and fans into ecstasy and put Lincoln through as the first non-league quarter-finalists in 103 years, per ESPN Stats & Info's Paul Carr:

The Imps previously knocked out Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion and Ipswich Town, and Arsenal will be wary of their giant-killing pedigree should the Gunners get past Sutton in Monday's final fifth-round match.

Millwall's defeat of Leicester City in the fifth round was not all that surprising given the Foxes' dismal recent form, but it continued a phenomenal run for the Lions that also saw them beat top-flight sides Watford and Bournemouth.

A visit to Spurs will be a huge challenge, especially as Mauricio Pochettino put out a very strong side for their 3-0 fifth-round defeat of Fulham on Sunday.

Chelsea were very efficient in getting past Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while United laboured somewhat against Blackburn Rovers but eventually came through 2-1 thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's winner.

It is very clear Mourinho is serious about the Red Devils defending their trophy, per football writer Pete O'Rourke:

But he could hardly have been dealt a tougher last-eight fixture, given the form Antonio Conte's Chelsea are currently enjoying.

The Portuguese has had triumphs aplenty at Stamford Bridge, though, and will have much to prove given United's Premier League visit to west London earlier in the season ended in a 4-0 defeat.

Boro are very solid defensively at home and will be confident of reaching the semi-finals, should it be Huddersfield they end up facing, but a clash with Pep Guardiola's City would be a different matter altogether.