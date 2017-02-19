Jacob Tamme Talks Potential Falcons Return, Reportedly Could Sign with 49ers

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Tight end Jacob Tamme wants to remain in Atlanta. That just doesn't appear to be his only option.

"I love being a Falcon, love my teammates, love what we have going on here in this organization," Tamme told ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "I’m interested to see what the future holds."

Tamme, 31, is set to become a free agent in March. He spent the last two seasons with the Falcons, recording 22 receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns in 2016. The veteran was out of the lineup for the final half of the season and during Atlanta's playoff run due to an injury to his right shoulder.

"I’m rocking and rolling with rehab and it’s going great," he said. "I feel like I could play in a month. ... Just been focused on the day to day."

McClure reported Tamme could be an option for the San Francisco 49ers if Atlanta allows him to walk in free agency. Former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is now the head coach in San Francisco.

Shanahan, 37, spent the last two seasons running Atlanta's offense. There is a natural comfort for Tamme in Shanahan's system, though there may not be a positional fit. The 49ers signed tight end Vance McDonald to a five-year contract in December, which included $16 million in guarantees. McDonald has never been a major offensive factor in his four-year career, but he's going to be the starter next season based on salary alone.

McDonald is also coming off a season-ending shoulder injury of his own.

Tamme might also have a tough time finding a starting job with the Falcons. Atlanta drafted Austin Hooper in the third round last year, and he emerged in the second half of 2016 with Tamme out of the lineup. Hooper had three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots.