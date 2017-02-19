Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marquinhos and Ben Chilwell

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Former Arsenal target Marquinhos is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, a big blow to the numerous top European sides interested in him.

According to Yahoo Sport (via The Sun's Sam Street), the Brazilian defender is in line to pen a new deal through 2021 with the French giants—his current contract runs to 2019.



Street's report added that Barcelona and Chelsea have previously been linked with Marquinhos, 22, and Arsenal were revealed to be interested in him by his brother, Luan, last summer, per L'Equipe (via Metro's Mark Brus).

Arsenal's lack of depth in defence was brutally exposed on Wednesday when they lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Laurent Koscielny's departure through injury early in the second half prompted the Gunners to collapse at the back and concede four goals that effectively ended the tie after just one leg, per BBC Match of the Day's Gary Lineker:

The Frenchman is arguably Arsenal's only top-class centre-back as even summer signing Shkodran Mustafi has had his off days in 2016-17.

Marquinhos is hugely talented and would be a brilliant addition to Arsenal's back four—not least because he can also play right-back, where cover for Hector Bellerin is lacking at the Emirates Stadium.

But it seems he is set to commit his future to PSG and that Arsenal will have to look elsewhere for defensive additions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal reportedly might have to battle off competition from Liverpool if they want to sign highly rated Leicester City youngster Ben Chilwell.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Per the Express' Neil Fissler, the 20-year-old left-back has been monitored by Arsenal for some time, but uncertainty over whether Arsene Wenger will remain manager of the Gunners past the summer has put their interest in doubt.

Liverpool will look to take advantage by moving with a £10 million bid having already tried and failed to sign Chilwell last summer, Fissler added.

England under-21 international Chilwell is a fine prospect but has played only four times for the Foxes in the Premier League this season after spending part of last term on loan at Huddersfield Town.

He has a contract with Leicester until 2021 but could well be available at the right price, especially if Leicester are relegated.