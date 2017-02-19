FA Cup 2017: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Sunday's Fixtures

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur made it through to the quarter-final of the 2017 FA Cup after both winning away from home in the fifth round on Sunday.

Spurs, inspired by a hat-trick from star striker Harry Kane, began the day by beating Championship side Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Later, holders United came from behind to beat struggling Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park, thanks to substitute Zlatan Ibrahimovic netting his first FA Cup goal.

United manager Jose Mourinho will now face old side Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after drawing a tie against the Premier League leaders in the quarter-final draw, per the Daily Telegraph. It's the plumb tie of the last eight, but here is the draw in full:

2017 FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Home vs. Away Chelsea vs. Manchester United Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City or Huddersfield Town Tottenham Hotspur vs. Millwall Arsenal or Sutton United vs. Lincoln City BBC Sport

While the matches still need to be confirmed, the last-eight fixtures will take place "between Friday, March 10 and Monday, March 13, according to Jacob Murtagh of the Sunday Mirror.

Recap

United found themselves stunned inside 20 minutes when former Swansea City striker Danny Graham finished well to put Championship side Rovers in front. Graham reacted well to a smart and stylish pass from mercurial forward Marvin Emnes, who gave the visitors plenty of problems early on.

Yet United have many creative talents of their own, including Armenian maestro Henrikh Mkhitaryan. His terrific through pass bypassed Blackburn's midfield and split open Rovers' defence, allowing Marcus Rashford to equalise.

One-time Borussia Dortmund star Mkhitaryan has found his creative niche in cup competitions this season, according to Squawka Football:

Mkhitaryan's vision and passing quality were exceptional, but Rob Dawson of the Manchester Evening News felt the goal owed more to manager Jose Mourinho's decision to let Rashford's pace lead the line:

Rashford's pace made a difference, but so did his habit of starring in this competition, per OptaJoe:

Seeing the score deadlocked at the break, Mourinho went bold and brought marquee duo Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba off the substitutes bench. Their introductions added greater fluency and power to United's play.

Pogba and Ibrahimovic's movement also challenged Rovers' decision to play two up top. Emnes and Graham were still lively, but Blackburn were losing the battle in midfield.

United didn't waste time taking advantage when Pogba picked out Ibrahimovic. The veteran centre-forward was unerring with the ball at his feet to give United a precious winner.

As OptaJoe noted, Pogba and 35-year-old Ibrahimovic have already struck up a prolific partnership between creator and scorer this season:

Spurs were bright and inventive from the start on the back of two damaging defeats in Premier League and UEFA Europa League action. In particular, the north London side found a ton of joy on the right flank where talented full-back Kieran Trippier was a constant menace.

Former Burnley man Trippier twice combined with Danish schemer Christian Eriksen, playing in the latter to set up Kane for goals. The first of Kane's strikes broke a lengthy barren run for Spurs on their travels:

Trippier and Eriksen put Kane in again, but the match wasn't really beyond doubt until Dele Alli split the Fulham defence to get Kane through on goal. The prolific No. 10 made no mistake with his latest chance to seal Tottenham's place in the last eight.

In the process, Kane also served notice to the rest of the competition he's back among the goals. The England international couldn't find the net against either Liverpool or KAA Gent, but he remains one of the deadliest finishers still firing in the cup.

Spurs haven't won a trophy since 2008, a bare run now longer than that of local rivals Arsenal, according to MailOnline's Kieran Gill. However, if Kane stays in form, along with Alli and Eriksen remaining creative enough to unlock the bigger names still left in the tournament, this Spurs squad is good enough to lift the cup.

Eriksen, Kane and Alli give Spurs the menace in attack to win the cup. GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

As for United, the depth of Mourinho's squad has to make the Red Devils strongly favoured to retain the cup. Mourinho can give young talents like Rashford a start but still call on star power in the form of Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Juan Mata if needed.

United have the quality in their ranks to successfully juggle the demands of the FA Cup alongside commitments in the Premier League and Europa League.