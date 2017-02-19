    Washington WizardsDownload App

    Wizards Rumored to Be Interested in Trading for Lou Williams, Bojan Bogdanovic

    DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 22: Lou Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on January 22, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Danny Bollinger/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Danny Bollinger/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    With the Washington Wizards entering the All-Star break as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference having won nine of their last 10 games, they are looking to make moves before Thursday's trade deadline.  

    Per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Wizards have their eyes on Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Lakers and Bojan Bogdanovic of the Brooklyn Nets

    The Wizards are a compelling team in the East right now. They have two legitimate stars in John Wall and Bradley Beal. Markieff Morris, Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat, who have been the other starters along with Wall and Beal, all average at least 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. 

    The problem is Washington has no depth off its bench. The Wizards rank 29th in bench scoring (29.1), last in rebounding (11.1) and tied for last in assists (4.8), per HoopsStats.com

    Williams has been one of the Lakers' most productive players. The 30-year-old is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game and shooting a career-best 38.6 percent from three-point range. He's signed through next season, so it wouldn't be just a two-month rental if the Wizards wanted to go that route. 

    Bogdanovic has been a starter for the Nets this season and is having a career year with 14.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He's got the benefit of being three years younger than Williams, is still playing under his rookie deal and will only be a restricted free agent after next season. 

    The Wizards have to strike a deal for someone before the deadline if they want to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. It will likely cost a steep price, but this franchise has to take advantage of this window while it's open. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 