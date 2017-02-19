Wizards Rumored to Be Interested in Trading for Lou Williams, Bojan Bogdanovic

Danny Bollinger/Getty Images

With the Washington Wizards entering the All-Star break as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference having won nine of their last 10 games, they are looking to make moves before Thursday's trade deadline.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Wizards have their eyes on Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Lakers and Bojan Bogdanovic of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Wizards are a compelling team in the East right now. They have two legitimate stars in John Wall and Bradley Beal. Markieff Morris, Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat, who have been the other starters along with Wall and Beal, all average at least 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The problem is Washington has no depth off its bench. The Wizards rank 29th in bench scoring (29.1), last in rebounding (11.1) and tied for last in assists (4.8), per HoopsStats.com.

Williams has been one of the Lakers' most productive players. The 30-year-old is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game and shooting a career-best 38.6 percent from three-point range. He's signed through next season, so it wouldn't be just a two-month rental if the Wizards wanted to go that route.

Bogdanovic has been a starter for the Nets this season and is having a career year with 14.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He's got the benefit of being three years younger than Williams, is still playing under his rookie deal and will only be a restricted free agent after next season.

The Wizards have to strike a deal for someone before the deadline if they want to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. It will likely cost a steep price, but this franchise has to take advantage of this window while it's open.