Ezekiel Elliott Refutes Report He Was Detained by Police Outside Club in Ohio

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott denied being detained by police following an incident outside a Columbus, Ohio, nightclub on Feb. 17.

"I was never 'detained' by the police," Elliott wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. "Nor was I ever questioned or in any type of trouble."

TMZ reported Elliott had been detained, according to an eyewitness account, but later updated its story, writing: "Ezekiel's rep tells us he spoke with cops about something that happened inside a club he had just left. The rep did not describe the incident but says it did not involve Ezekiel."

TMZ added, "The rep says Ezekiel voluntarily gave cops some information and then left."

The NFL is still investigating domestic violence allegations made against Elliott in July, though Elliott was never arrested or charged with a crime.

"I am not putting on any pressure on our investigators," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said of the investigation during his Super Bowl press conference, per Zac Jackson of Pro Football Talk.

"We have highly trained, highly skilled people looking into this. We want them to be thorough and we want them to be fair and come to the right conclusion. When they do, they will notify me. At this point there's no timetable."