    2017 Premier League 2: Sunday's U23 Results, Scores, Updated Tables and Fixtures

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    Manchester United's under-23 side were dragged deeper into a relegation battle on Sunday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Reading at Leigh Sports Village in the Premier League 2.

    The loss for Nicky Butt's Red Devils and a 2-1 win for Leicester City over Arsenal saw the team drop down into ninth place in Group 1. Later in the day, United were pushed down to 10th, as Derby County snatched a 2-1 win against Liverpool with a late goal.

    As a result, the Red Devils are just a point clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester, who occupy the two relegation spots, having played a game more than both.

    Here's a look at Sunday’s results in full and the matches to come on Monday, as the Premier League 2 motors toward a thrilling conclusion.

    Premier League 2: Updated Table
    Group 1TeamMPWDLFADP
    1Everton U231612223611+2538
    2Manchester City U231710523824+1435
    3Liverpool U23168353020+1027
    4Chelsea U23166733322+1125
    5Arsenal U23167182322+122
    6Sunderland U23165652024-421
    7Southampton U23165382128-718
    8Reading U23175392838-1018
    9Derby County U23174582534-1117
    10Manchester United U23174581830-1217
    11Tottenham Hotspur U23164482431-716
    12Leicester City U23164482234-1216
    Group 2TeamMPWDLFADP
    1Swansea City U231713043219+1339
    2Fulham U231710253420+1432
    3Newcastle United U23189362827+130
    4Wolves U23158342822+627
    5West Ham United U23177462422+225
    6Blackburn Rovers U23187471821-325
    7Aston Villa U23176563027+323
    8Brighton U23175661316-321
    9West Brom U23155371920-118
    10Middlesbrough U23162681424-1012
    11Norwich City U231633101326-1312
    12Stoke City U23152581726-911
    Premier League 2: Sunday Results, Monday Schedule
    DateTime (GMT)Match
    Sunday, February 1912 p.m.Manchester United U23 0-2 Reading U23
    Sunday, February 1912 p.m.Leicester City U23 2-1 Arsenal U23
    Sunday, February 191 p.m.Liverpool U23 1-2 Derby County U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Aston Villa U23 vs. Stoke City U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Middlesbrough U23 vs. West Brom U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Swansea City U23 vs. Norwich City U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Everton U23 vs. Southampton U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Tottenham Hotspur U23 vs. Sunderland U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.West Ham United U23 vs. Fulham U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Wolves U23 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
    Sunday Recap

    Given they won the Professional Development League—which became the Premier League 2 this season—in 2015-16, few would have expected to see United's youngsters struggling so much this term.

    With plenty of teams at the bottom in action on Sunday, they needed to secure a positive result against relegation rivals Reading.

    After a sluggish start from both sides, the Royals took control and grabbed a deserved lead through Gabriel Osho. The defender came forward from a corner and planted a header beyond Kieran O’Hara.

    Osho leapt highest to put Reading ahead.
    Osho leapt highest to put Reading ahead.Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

    In the second period there was a response of sorts from United. However, they were picked off by a more clinical Reading side, who doubled their advantage through Sam Smith.

    As noted by manutdreserves via Twitter, the young Red Devils also lost their goalkeeper in peculiar circumstances:

    Despite pushing to get back into the game, United were toothless in the latter stages and stumbled to their third loss a row. Things were made worse by the results elsewhere.

    That was because Leicester managed to secure a huge win over an Arsenal side featuring Danny Welbeck. It wasn't enough for the Foxes to move out of the relegation zone, but they're now just a point behind United and level with Tottenham Hotspur.

    Ndukwu was a thorn in Arsenal's side.
    Ndukwu was a thorn in Arsenal's side.Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

    Layton Ndukwu was the star man for Leicester, first setting up Josh Knight for the opening goal and then, after half-time, cutting inside from the right flank and scoring himself. 

    As noted by Leicester's Twitter account, Knight was also doing his part as the Foxes defence sought to keep Welbeck at bay:

    Arsenal did make things a little nervy for the hosts late on, as Ben Sheaf struck in the 89th minute. However, Leicester clung on for what could prove to be a crucial three points.

    Kicking off an hour later, Derby County, who had been pushed to the bottom of the table after earlier results, knew they needed to grab a win against Liverpool if they were to end the day out of the drop zone.

    After a goalless first period, Emil Jakobsen leaped high to head Derby ahead. The club's Twitter account captured the header and consequent celebrations:

    Liverpool were looking like they needed a stroke of luck to get back in the match, which is exactly what they got 10 minutes after falling behind, when Sven Karic inadvertently put through his own net. 

    With the Reds looking to keep their slender title hopes alive and Derby trying to move out of the relegation zone, both teams pushed forward in search of a winning goal late on. And it was the visitors who deservedly grabbed it through Mason Bennett, who kept his composure to strike in injury time.

