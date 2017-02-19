2017 Premier League 2: Sunday's U23 Results, Scores, Updated Tables and Fixtures

Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United's under-23 side were dragged deeper into a relegation battle on Sunday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Reading at Leigh Sports Village in the Premier League 2.

The loss for Nicky Butt's Red Devils and a 2-1 win for Leicester City over Arsenal saw the team drop down into ninth place in Group 1. Later in the day, United were pushed down to 10th, as Derby County snatched a 2-1 win against Liverpool with a late goal.

As a result, the Red Devils are just a point clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester, who occupy the two relegation spots, having played a game more than both.

Here's a look at Sunday’s results in full and the matches to come on Monday, as the Premier League 2 motors toward a thrilling conclusion.

Premier League 2: Updated Table Group 1 Team MP W D L F A D P 1 Everton U23 16 12 2 2 36 11 +25 38 2 Manchester City U23 17 10 5 2 38 24 +14 35 3 Liverpool U23 16 8 3 5 30 20 +10 27 4 Chelsea U23 16 6 7 3 33 22 +11 25 5 Arsenal U23 16 7 1 8 23 22 +1 22 6 Sunderland U23 16 5 6 5 20 24 -4 21 7 Southampton U23 16 5 3 8 21 28 -7 18 8 Reading U23 17 5 3 9 28 38 -10 18 9 Derby County U23 17 4 5 8 25 34 -11 17 10 Manchester United U23 17 4 5 8 18 30 -12 17 11 Tottenham Hotspur U23 16 4 4 8 24 31 -7 16 12 Leicester City U23 16 4 4 8 22 34 -12 16 Group 2 Team MP W D L F A D P 1 Swansea City U23 17 13 0 4 32 19 +13 39 2 Fulham U23 17 10 2 5 34 20 +14 32 3 Newcastle United U23 18 9 3 6 28 27 +1 30 4 Wolves U23 15 8 3 4 28 22 +6 27 5 West Ham United U23 17 7 4 6 24 22 +2 25 6 Blackburn Rovers U23 18 7 4 7 18 21 -3 25 7 Aston Villa U23 17 6 5 6 30 27 +3 23 8 Brighton U23 17 5 6 6 13 16 -3 21 9 West Brom U23 15 5 3 7 19 20 -1 18 10 Middlesbrough U23 16 2 6 8 14 24 -10 12 11 Norwich City U23 16 3 3 10 13 26 -13 12 12 Stoke City U23 15 2 5 8 17 26 -9 11 Soccerway

Premier League 2: Sunday Results, Monday Schedule Date Time (GMT) Match Sunday, February 19 12 p.m. Manchester United U23 0-2 Reading U23 Sunday, February 19 12 p.m. Leicester City U23 2-1 Arsenal U23 Sunday, February 19 1 p.m. Liverpool U23 1-2 Derby County U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Aston Villa U23 vs. Stoke City U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Middlesbrough U23 vs. West Brom U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Swansea City U23 vs. Norwich City U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Everton U23 vs. Southampton U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur U23 vs. Sunderland U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. West Ham United U23 vs. Fulham U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Wolves U23 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Soccerway

Sunday Recap

Given they won the Professional Development League—which became the Premier League 2 this season—in 2015-16, few would have expected to see United's youngsters struggling so much this term.

With plenty of teams at the bottom in action on Sunday, they needed to secure a positive result against relegation rivals Reading.

After a sluggish start from both sides, the Royals took control and grabbed a deserved lead through Gabriel Osho. The defender came forward from a corner and planted a header beyond Kieran O’Hara.

Osho leapt highest to put Reading ahead. Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

In the second period there was a response of sorts from United. However, they were picked off by a more clinical Reading side, who doubled their advantage through Sam Smith.

As noted by manutdreserves via Twitter, the young Red Devils also lost their goalkeeper in peculiar circumstances:

Despite pushing to get back into the game, United were toothless in the latter stages and stumbled to their third loss a row. Things were made worse by the results elsewhere.

That was because Leicester managed to secure a huge win over an Arsenal side featuring Danny Welbeck. It wasn't enough for the Foxes to move out of the relegation zone, but they're now just a point behind United and level with Tottenham Hotspur.

Ndukwu was a thorn in Arsenal's side. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Layton Ndukwu was the star man for Leicester, first setting up Josh Knight for the opening goal and then, after half-time, cutting inside from the right flank and scoring himself.

As noted by Leicester's Twitter account, Knight was also doing his part as the Foxes defence sought to keep Welbeck at bay:

Arsenal did make things a little nervy for the hosts late on, as Ben Sheaf struck in the 89th minute. However, Leicester clung on for what could prove to be a crucial three points.

Kicking off an hour later, Derby County, who had been pushed to the bottom of the table after earlier results, knew they needed to grab a win against Liverpool if they were to end the day out of the drop zone.

After a goalless first period, Emil Jakobsen leaped high to head Derby ahead. The club's Twitter account captured the header and consequent celebrations:

Liverpool were looking like they needed a stroke of luck to get back in the match, which is exactly what they got 10 minutes after falling behind, when Sven Karic inadvertently put through his own net.

With the Reds looking to keep their slender title hopes alive and Derby trying to move out of the relegation zone, both teams pushed forward in search of a winning goal late on. And it was the visitors who deservedly grabbed it through Mason Bennett, who kept his composure to strike in injury time.