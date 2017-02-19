2017 Premier League 2: Sunday's U23 Results, Scores, Updated Tables and Fixtures
Manchester United's under-23 side were dragged deeper into a relegation battle on Sunday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Reading at Leigh Sports Village in the Premier League 2.
The loss for Nicky Butt's Red Devils and a 2-1 win for Leicester City over Arsenal saw the team drop down into ninth place in Group 1. Later in the day, United were pushed down to 10th, as Derby County snatched a 2-1 win against Liverpool with a late goal.
As a result, the Red Devils are just a point clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester, who occupy the two relegation spots, having played a game more than both.
Here's a look at Sunday’s results in full and the matches to come on Monday, as the Premier League 2 motors toward a thrilling conclusion.
|Premier League 2: Updated Table
|Group 1
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|D
|P
|1
|Everton U23
|16
|12
|2
|2
|36
|11
|+25
|38
|2
|Manchester City U23
|17
|10
|5
|2
|38
|24
|+14
|35
|3
|Liverpool U23
|16
|8
|3
|5
|30
|20
|+10
|27
|4
|Chelsea U23
|16
|6
|7
|3
|33
|22
|+11
|25
|5
|Arsenal U23
|16
|7
|1
|8
|23
|22
|+1
|22
|6
|Sunderland U23
|16
|5
|6
|5
|20
|24
|-4
|21
|7
|Southampton U23
|16
|5
|3
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|18
|8
|Reading U23
|17
|5
|3
|9
|28
|38
|-10
|18
|9
|Derby County U23
|17
|4
|5
|8
|25
|34
|-11
|17
|10
|Manchester United U23
|17
|4
|5
|8
|18
|30
|-12
|17
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur U23
|16
|4
|4
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|16
|12
|Leicester City U23
|16
|4
|4
|8
|22
|34
|-12
|16
|Group 2
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|D
|P
|1
|Swansea City U23
|17
|13
|0
|4
|32
|19
|+13
|39
|2
|Fulham U23
|17
|10
|2
|5
|34
|20
|+14
|32
|3
|Newcastle United U23
|18
|9
|3
|6
|28
|27
|+1
|30
|4
|Wolves U23
|15
|8
|3
|4
|28
|22
|+6
|27
|5
|West Ham United U23
|17
|7
|4
|6
|24
|22
|+2
|25
|6
|Blackburn Rovers U23
|18
|7
|4
|7
|18
|21
|-3
|25
|7
|Aston Villa U23
|17
|6
|5
|6
|30
|27
|+3
|23
|8
|Brighton U23
|17
|5
|6
|6
|13
|16
|-3
|21
|9
|West Brom U23
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|20
|-1
|18
|10
|Middlesbrough U23
|16
|2
|6
|8
|14
|24
|-10
|12
|11
|Norwich City U23
|16
|3
|3
|10
|13
|26
|-13
|12
|12
|Stoke City U23
|15
|2
|5
|8
|17
|26
|-9
|11
|Premier League 2: Sunday Results, Monday Schedule
|Date
|Time (GMT)
|Match
|Sunday, February 19
|12 p.m.
|Manchester United U23 0-2 Reading U23
|Sunday, February 19
|12 p.m.
|Leicester City U23 2-1 Arsenal U23
|Sunday, February 19
|1 p.m.
|Liverpool U23 1-2 Derby County U23
|Monday, February 20
|7 p.m.
|Aston Villa U23 vs. Stoke City U23
|Monday, February 20
|7 p.m.
|Middlesbrough U23 vs. West Brom U23
|Monday, February 20
|7 p.m.
|Swansea City U23 vs. Norwich City U23
|Monday, February 20
|7 p.m.
|Everton U23 vs. Southampton U23
|Monday, February 20
|7 p.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur U23 vs. Sunderland U23
|Monday, February 20
|7 p.m.
|West Ham United U23 vs. Fulham U23
|Monday, February 20
|7 p.m.
|Wolves U23 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday Recap
Given they won the Professional Development League—which became the Premier League 2 this season—in 2015-16, few would have expected to see United's youngsters struggling so much this term.
With plenty of teams at the bottom in action on Sunday, they needed to secure a positive result against relegation rivals Reading.
After a sluggish start from both sides, the Royals took control and grabbed a deserved lead through Gabriel Osho. The defender came forward from a corner and planted a header beyond Kieran O’Hara.
In the second period there was a response of sorts from United. However, they were picked off by a more clinical Reading side, who doubled their advantage through Sam Smith.
As noted by manutdreserves via Twitter, the young Red Devils also lost their goalkeeper in peculiar circumstances:
man united @manutdreserves
Max Johnstone (brother of Sam) is coming on for O'Hara. I didn't see O'Hara get injured so maybe just game time for Johnstone2/19/2017, 1:30:25 PM
man united @manutdreserves
MUTV suggest that O'Hara may be on his way to Blackburn as part of the travelling squad, not necessarily the match squad2/19/2017, 1:32:54 PM
Despite pushing to get back into the game, United were toothless in the latter stages and stumbled to their third loss a row. Things were made worse by the results elsewhere.
That was because Leicester managed to secure a huge win over an Arsenal side featuring Danny Welbeck. It wasn't enough for the Foxes to move out of the relegation zone, but they're now just a point behind United and level with Tottenham Hotspur.
Layton Ndukwu was the star man for Leicester, first setting up Josh Knight for the opening goal and then, after half-time, cutting inside from the right flank and scoring himself.
As noted by Leicester's Twitter account, Knight was also doing his part as the Foxes defence sought to keep Welbeck at bay:
Leicester City @LCFC
PICTURED: Josh Knight gets up to beat Danny Welbeck to the ball to help preserve City's two-goal advantage. #lcfcu23s https://t.co/7pr92DC9i82/19/2017, 1:17:23 PM
Arsenal did make things a little nervy for the hosts late on, as Ben Sheaf struck in the 89th minute. However, Leicester clung on for what could prove to be a crucial three points.
Kicking off an hour later, Derby County, who had been pushed to the bottom of the table after earlier results, knew they needed to grab a win against Liverpool if they were to end the day out of the drop zone.
After a goalless first period, Emil Jakobsen leaped high to head Derby ahead. The club's Twitter account captured the header and consequent celebrations:
Derby County @dcfcofficial
And what a finish it was too! 📸 #DCFCU23s https://t.co/QLcWMFat692/19/2017, 2:23:46 PM
Liverpool were looking like they needed a stroke of luck to get back in the match, which is exactly what they got 10 minutes after falling behind, when Sven Karic inadvertently put through his own net.
With the Reds looking to keep their slender title hopes alive and Derby trying to move out of the relegation zone, both teams pushed forward in search of a winning goal late on. And it was the visitors who deservedly grabbed it through Mason Bennett, who kept his composure to strike in injury time.
