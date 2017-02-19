Clippers, Thunder Reportedly Interested in Trading for Wilson Chandler
The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder are interested in trading for Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical.
The Vertical @TheVertical
The prospects of Boston & Chicago reengaging on a Jimmy Butler deal this week. Trade deadline preview w/ @WojVerticalNBA and @ChrisMannixYS. https://t.co/SeEyG2Lj942/19/2017, 3:37:09 AM
"Oklahoma City had been very much in pursuit of Rudy Gay before his season-ending injury," Wojnarowski said Saturday. "They'd love to get a 4-man, a versatile forward, as would the Clippers. Both teams think that kind of a player maybe gets them over the hump in a first-round series."
Wojnarowski, however, also questioned whether either team had the assets to get a deal done, noting their lack of future draft picks.
The Thunder have their first-round picks this year and in 2019, though the team owes the Utah Jazz a lottery-protected first-rounder in 2018 and a top-20 protected pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020, according to RealGM.com.
Nikola Jokić with the Assist
Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge
NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave
Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins
B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars
Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance
Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?
This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest
History of Vinsanity
Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?
Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans
Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown
From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid
Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC
Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk
Wilson Chandler Drops the Hammer
On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia
The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA
Kerr Ejected
Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings
Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers
The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court
Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA
Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?
Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs
CJ McCollum Making Moves
DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him
Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime
Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way
Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose
The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime
Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process
This Night in the NBA
Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck
Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team
Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team
'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration
Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers
Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three
Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz
LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs
Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point
Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments
KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder
Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?
Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?
The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston
Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament
Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA
Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It
Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler
Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns
James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?
Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1
Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others
Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler
Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?
Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference
Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?
What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?
James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime
Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis
Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat
Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point
Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ
Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets
Nuggets Rebound with KP Flying Out to 3-Pt Line
Lopez Does a Double Clothesline
Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers
Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam
Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes
Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech
Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter
James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP
Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season
DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?
Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?
Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far
Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double
Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter
The Clippers, meanwhile, will give their 2017 first-rounder to either the Toronto Raptors or Orlando Magic and owe the Boston Celtics a lottery-protected first-round selection in 2019.
But Chandler would certainly be a nice addition to either Western Conference contender. The 29-year-old is having a strong season, averaging career bests of 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. And since Oklahoma City is without Enes Kanter and Los Angeles is absent Chris Paul, both teams could use another solid contributor as they jockey for playoff position.
And Chandler reportedly wants out of Denver. On Feb. 2, Sam Amick of USA Today reported that the forward wanted to be traded after he had been relegated to a reserve role with Kenneth Faried moving into the starting lineup.
The Nuggets are also likely looking to build around younger players such as Nikola Jokic, while the Thunder and Clippers built to win now.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!