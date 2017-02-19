    Denver NuggetsDownload App

    Clippers, Thunder Reportedly Interested in Trading for Wilson Chandler

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Jordan Clarkson #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Wilson Chandler #21 of the Denver Nuggets during the game at Staples Center on January 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder are interested in trading for Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical.

    "Oklahoma City had been very much in pursuit of Rudy Gay before his season-ending injury," Wojnarowski said Saturday. "They'd love to get a 4-man, a versatile forward, as would the Clippers. Both teams think that kind of a player maybe gets them over the hump in a first-round series."

    Wojnarowski, however, also questioned whether either team had the assets to get a deal done, noting their lack of future draft picks.

    The Thunder have their first-round picks this year and in 2019, though the team owes the Utah Jazz a lottery-protected first-rounder in 2018 and a top-20 protected pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020, according to RealGM.com.

    The Clippers, meanwhile, will give their 2017 first-rounder to either the Toronto Raptors or Orlando Magic and owe the Boston Celtics a lottery-protected first-round selection in 2019.

    But Chandler would certainly be a nice addition to either Western Conference contender. The 29-year-old is having a strong season, averaging career bests of 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. And since Oklahoma City is without Enes Kanter and Los Angeles is absent Chris Paul, both teams could use another solid contributor as they jockey for playoff position.

    And Chandler reportedly wants out of Denver. On Feb. 2, Sam Amick of USA Today reported that the forward wanted to be traded after he had been relegated to a reserve role with Kenneth Faried moving into the starting lineup.

    The Nuggets are also likely looking to build around younger players such as Nikola Jokic, while the Thunder and Clippers built to win now.

