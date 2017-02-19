    World FootballDownload App

    Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly to Star in TV Show with Angelina Jolie

    Real Madrid and Portugal's forward and winner of The Best FIFA Mens Player of 2016 Award Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs up as he leaves following The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich. / AFP / MICHAEL BUHOLZER (Photo credit should read MICHAEL BUHOLZER/AFP/Getty Images)
    MICHAEL BUHOLZER/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly signed up to take part in a drama highlighting the plight of Syrian refugees alongside actress Angelina Jolie. 

    Per Sky News, the series, Hayat Koprusu, will "focus on a Syrian family fleeing the civil war for Turkey." 

    Eyup Dirlik, director of the programme, told the website Turkish Football (h/t Sky News) that both Ronaldo and Jolie will be involved when shooting for the project begins: "We will begin filming in the first week of April. The series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through. There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and (Arabic music star) Nancy Ajram."

    Jolie will also reportedly feature in Hayat Koprusu.
    Jolie will also reportedly feature in Hayat Koprusu.TANG CHHIN SOTHY/Getty Images

    According to the report, filming for the drama will take place in Gaziantep in Turkey, near the Syrian border.

    The topic of the drama is one Ronaldo has publicly commented on in the past. He posted the following message to children in Syria in December via Twitter:

    Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN FC), the 32-year-old was also revealed to have made a "generous donation" to Save the Children by the charity's director Nick Finney.

    As noted by Sky News, Ronaldo has previously suggested he would like to get involved in acting. "It's difficult as I have so many training sessions, games and competitions," he said in February 2016. "But I would not close the door, it is something I like."

    On the field, the forward continues to impress as well. He won the UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup with Real Madrid in 2016, and his team are in a comfortable position at the top of La Liga; Ronaldo has netted an impressive 14 goals in 17 appearances in the top flight.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 