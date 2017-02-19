Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly to Star in TV Show with Angelina Jolie

MICHAEL BUHOLZER/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly signed up to take part in a drama highlighting the plight of Syrian refugees alongside actress Angelina Jolie.

Per Sky News, the series, Hayat Koprusu, will "focus on a Syrian family fleeing the civil war for Turkey."

Eyup Dirlik, director of the programme, told the website Turkish Football (h/t Sky News) that both Ronaldo and Jolie will be involved when shooting for the project begins: "We will begin filming in the first week of April. The series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through. There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and (Arabic music star) Nancy Ajram."

Jolie will also reportedly feature in Hayat Koprusu. TANG CHHIN SOTHY/Getty Images

According to the report, filming for the drama will take place in Gaziantep in Turkey, near the Syrian border.

The topic of the drama is one Ronaldo has publicly commented on in the past. He posted the following message to children in Syria in December via Twitter:

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN FC), the 32-year-old was also revealed to have made a "generous donation" to Save the Children by the charity's director Nick Finney.

As noted by Sky News, Ronaldo has previously suggested he would like to get involved in acting. "It's difficult as I have so many training sessions, games and competitions," he said in February 2016. "But I would not close the door, it is something I like."

On the field, the forward continues to impress as well. He won the UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup with Real Madrid in 2016, and his team are in a comfortable position at the top of La Liga; Ronaldo has netted an impressive 14 goals in 17 appearances in the top flight.