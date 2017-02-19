Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ben Chilwell and Fode Ballo Toure

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly rekindle their interest in Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer, as they seek to beat Arsenal to the defender's signature.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the Reds "will take advantage of uncertainty about who will manage Arsenal next season by hijacking their move" for the 20-year-old.

In the report, it's noted that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to bring the Chilwell to Anfield ahead of this campaign. After missing out, the Reds are said to be ready to make another play for the England youth international, with the German having kept tabs on his progress this season.

Although Chilwell has only made three Premier League starts for the Foxes, he's been tipped for big things. Paddy Boyland of Marca hailed the versatility of the youngster during Leicester's loss to Everton on Boxing Day:

While Leicester romped to a surprise Premier League title last season, their battle to avoid relegation this term means they may find it difficult to hold on to their prized assets this summer, including Chilwell.

As previously mentioned, the youngster is a multifaceted talent. Chilwell is focused in his defensive duties, hardworking and, when he does get forward, shows plenty of composure with his decision-making.

Milner has been filling in at left-back this season. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Reds are in need of a left-back too. James Milner has done a fine job filling in in the role this season, but he's not a natural in the position. The jury is still out on Alberto Moreno at Anfield, with the Spaniard pushed down the pecking order after a string of erratic displays.

For Liverpool, a young, hungry and developing left-back would be a perfect deputy for Milner. Given Leicester's plight, the player would likely find it difficult to turn down a move to Anfield and the Foxes are in a weaker position to convince him to stick around.

Reds Linked with Fode Ballo Toure

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

According to Made in Foot (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Liverpool and Everton will go head-to-head to land Paris Saint-Germain youth star Fode Ballo Toure.

In the piece, it's noted that the 20-year-old's contract with the French giants is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he'd be a bargain pickup for the Merseyside clubs.

Although Ballo Toure has yet to make a senior appearance for PSG, he's shone in the youth setup. Per Coast, the left-back has played in every minute of every game for the French side in the UEFA Youth League this season.

Here is a glimpse of what he can offer:

As has been stated, the Reds do need another left-back, especially with European football almost certain to be on the agenda at Anfield next season. And should Leicester dig their heels in to prevent Chilwell from going anywhere in the summer, Ballo Toure would be a decent back-up target for Liverpool.

However, the youngster will be looking to get regular football if he leaves the Parc des Princes, having struggled to move up the pecking order ahead of the likes of Layvin Kurzawa and Maxwell. It's doubtful that's a guarantee he'd get at Anfield.