    LiverpoolDownload App

    Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ben Chilwell and Fode Ballo Toure

    PORTO, PORTUGAL - DECEMBER 07: Leicester´s defender Ben Chilwell from England during the match between FC Porto v Leicester City FC - UEFA Champions League match at Estadio do Dragão on December 07, 2016 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
    Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    Liverpool will reportedly rekindle their interest in Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer, as they seek to beat Arsenal to the defender's signature.

    According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the Reds "will take advantage of uncertainty about who will manage Arsenal next season by hijacking their move" for the 20-year-old.

    In the report, it's noted that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to bring the Chilwell to Anfield ahead of this campaign. After missing out, the Reds are said to be ready to make another play for the England youth international, with the German having kept tabs on his progress this season.

    Although Chilwell has only made three Premier League starts for the Foxes, he's been tipped for big things. Paddy Boyland of Marca hailed the versatility of the youngster during Leicester's loss to Everton on Boxing Day:

    While Leicester romped to a surprise Premier League title last season, their battle to avoid relegation this term means they may find it difficult to hold on to their prized assets this summer, including Chilwell.

    As previously mentioned, the youngster is a multifaceted talent. Chilwell is focused in his defensive duties, hardworking and, when he does get forward, shows plenty of composure with his decision-making.

    Milner has been filling in at left-back this season.
    Milner has been filling in at left-back this season.Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    The Reds are in need of a left-back too. James Milner has done a fine job filling in in the role this season, but he's not a natural in the position. The jury is still out on Alberto Moreno at Anfield, with the Spaniard pushed down the pecking order after a string of erratic displays.

    For Liverpool, a young, hungry and developing left-back would be a perfect deputy for Milner. Given Leicester's plight, the player would likely find it difficult to turn down a move to Anfield and the Foxes are in a weaker position to convince him to stick around.

     

    Reds Linked with Fode Ballo Toure

    Liverpool supporters raise their scarves in the crowd ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 11, 2017. / AFP / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    According to Made in Foot (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Liverpool and Everton will go head-to-head to land Paris Saint-Germain youth star Fode Ballo Toure.

    In the piece, it's noted that the 20-year-old's contract with the French giants is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he'd be a bargain pickup for the Merseyside clubs.

    Although Ballo Toure has yet to make a senior appearance for PSG, he's shone in the youth setup. Per Coast, the left-back has played in every minute of every game for the French side in the UEFA Youth League this season.

    Here is a glimpse of what he can offer:

    As has been stated, the Reds do need another left-back, especially with European football almost certain to be on the agenda at Anfield next season. And should Leicester dig their heels in to prevent Chilwell from going anywhere in the summer, Ballo Toure would be a decent back-up target for Liverpool.

    However, the youngster will be looking to get regular football if he leaves the Parc des Princes, having struggled to move up the pecking order ahead of the likes of Layvin Kurzawa and Maxwell. It's doubtful that's a guarantee he'd get at Anfield.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 