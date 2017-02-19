Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Benjamin Mendy, Jordan Pickford

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly target Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy at the end of the season, with manager Pep Guardiola said to be keen to strengthen his options in the left-back slot.

According to sources noted by ESPN FC, improving that area of the squad is one of Guardiola’s “top priorities” in the summer, with Gael Clichy set to leave when the campaign finishes with his contract set to expire.

“City have been looking at a number of possible left-backs, and sources close to Monaco said City scouts have been making regular checks on Mendy,” the report continued.

Mendy has yet to complete a full campaign with the Ligue 1 leaders, having joined from Marseille ahead of the current campaign. However, he’s impressed plenty with his energetic raids on the left flank; here’s a look at what he can offer:

Guardiola has a lot to resolve in the City defence, but particularly at left-back. With Clichy potentially on his way out and Aleksandar Kolarov moved into a centre-back position at times this season, the Etihad Stadium club are lacking a long-term option in the role as things stand.

Mendy, just 22, could potentially fill that void. For Monaco he’s been a brilliant outlet from full-back, tearing up the wing with regularity and forming a great relationship with Thomas Lemar ahead of him.

Guardiola needs to add to his options at left-back. Stu Forster/Getty Images

There are areas in which he needs to improve. As noted by football writer Andrew Gibney, his final ball can often let him down:

Guardiola would fancy his chances of refining this area of his game, though and will see plenty of talent to harness.

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim will hope to keep the core of this thrilling side intact over the summer, as they’re a team capable of challenging the domestic dominance of Paris Saint-Germain as well as in Europe. However, if City come calling, Mendy would understandably be tempted.

City in Jordan Pickford Battle

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, Manchester City and Everton are both interested in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the end of the season.

“[Pickford] was handed a new contract earlier in the season but has made it clear that he wants to be playing in the Premier League next season,” noted Fissler. “Pickford is set to return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury has been on the radar of both clubs all season.”

For City, it’s suggested Pickford would help fulfil the team’s homegrown quota, with Joe Hart set to depart in the summer.

Additionally, the Black Cats stopper is a tremendous prospect and was a star for Sunderland before picking up his injury. Former Sunderland stopper David Preece highlighted the decisive contributions being made by 22-year-old earlier in the campaign:

Given Claudio Bravo’s struggles since joining and Willy Caballero still not completely convincing in his appearances for the Etihad Stadium club, it’d be no surprise if another goalkeeper was on Guardiola’s radar in the summer window.

Pickford has shown plenty to suggest he’d be a big hit at a bigger club, with his command of the penalty box and distribution impressing alongside his sharp shot-stopping. What is key for the youngster if he is to move in the summer is to ensure he continues to get regular minutes under his belt.