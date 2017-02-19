Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Bernardo Silva and Moussa Dembele

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva, with the two clubs said to have begun talks over a potential £70 million transfer.

That’s according to Duncan Castles of the Sunday Times, who stated the Blues “have initiated discussions over the transfer of Portugal international” who is also said to have caught the eye of Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Castles suggested the Blues have ambitions to challenge for the UEFA Champions League next season, and their pursuit of Silva is a key part of achieving that goal.

The Monaco man has been at the creative crux of Leonardo Jardim’s thrilling Monaco team this season, dazzling defenders with his play on the right flank. Here’s why such a stellar cast of teams are said to be looking at him:

The Portugal international would be an asset to any of the sides aforementioned. Still just 22, Silva is so sharp in the final third, able to take the ball in tight spaces, beat his man and play telling passes into his team-mates.

With him pulling the strings so sublimely this season, it’s little surprise to see Monaco scoring freely, with a staggering 76 goals netted in 26 league games in 2016-17; Silva has scored six of those and set up five.

Silva has been Monaco's key man this season. FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

What will also appeal to manager Antonio Conte is the Monaco man’s intensity off the ball. Per WhoScored.com, he’s not a player that’ll shirk his defensive duties:

At Chelsea, the Italian manager has a lot of quality to choose from in the final third, with Pedro, Willian and Eden Hazard all battling for a spot in the team to support striker Diego Costa. Silva would add more competition to this area of the team if he was to make the switch and has the quality to usurp some of those star names.

Monaco will be keen to preserve the balance in this exhilarating side they’ve assembled, although if the teams linked do show a genuine interest in their creator-in-chief, it’s tough to see them holding on to him.

Bayern Munich Also in for Moussa Dembele

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror, Bayern Munich have emerged as surprise rivals to Chelsea in the chase for Celtic star Moussa Dembele.

It’s stated in the piece that the German champions are readying a £30 million bid for the 20-year-old, although the Blues are said to be keeping an eye on the situation. Chelsea were linked with Dembele in the January window, per Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports.

Dembele has been a huge hit in Scotland this season, having moved from Fulham in the summer. Under manager Brendan Rodgers he’s blossomed, and at the moment, he’s enjoying his best run of form this term, per Squawka Football:

It looks as though Dembele faces a big decision at the end of the season. His rapid rise has coincided with regular football with the Scottish champions, although that’s something he’ll have to sacrifice if he does jump at the chance to move to a club like Bayern or Chelsea.

The Blues have a world-class option up top in Costa, although speculation has been rife over his future, per ESPN FC. With Conte seemingly unconvinced by Michy Batshuayi—the Belgian has yet to start in the Premier League this season—perhaps there’d be a natural spot for Dembele to fill at Stamford Bridge.