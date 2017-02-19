Manchester United Transfer News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Chris Smalling Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a £30 million summer swoop for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the Gunners keen to see Chris Smalling move the other way.

According to Steve Bates of the Sunday Mirror, United boss Jose Mourinho “wants to beef up his midfield and wide options this summer having sold winger Memphis Depay to Lyon and Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton during the January window.” As a result, the versatile England international is said to have emerged as a genuine target.

It’s added that Arsenal are also ready to “firm up” their interest in Smalling in the summer having long admired the centre-back.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s position at the Emirates Stadium has always been a topic of debate. The 23-year-old arrived at the club with a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in the game, and while he’s turned in some scintillating performances down the years, he’s struggled to find consistency.

He’s also failed to nail down a regular position. Per Squawka Football, recently the England international has looked more comfortable when deployed in the middle of the field:

However, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has utilised Oxlade-Chamberlain frequently on both flanks, often as an impact substitute. The midfielder is getting to a stage in his career where he needs to refine his talents and kick on; subsequently, the chance of a fresh start elsewhere at a massive club may appeal to him.

A move to United would surely prompt similar problems for the player, though. While Mourinho would cherish Oxlade-Chamberlain’s industry, dynamism and adaptability, as things stand it’s tough to see where he fits into the team’s starting XI.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain does want to re-energise his career away from the Emirates Stadium, he may have to consider a less illustrious outfit.

Luke Shaw Going Nowhere

Mourinho has insisted out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw will not be sold this summer despite speculation surrounding his future.

“He will be here for sure,” the United boss said when asked about a possible sale, per Joe Bernstein of the MailOnline. “It (leaving) is out of the question.”

The Portuguese went on to explain his reasons for not utilising Shaw in recent weeks; the 21-year-old has only made six Premier League starts all season in United colours.

“What I think is that he had a very ugly injury, really ugly, that affects players not only from the physical point but also the mental impact,' said Mourinho. “He has had a couple of small injuries this season and needs to adapt. He knows what I like in a defender, he knows that I like stability, that I don't like mistakes, that for me it is to trust a player totally and he has to work to get it.”

After recovering from his leg break, it was anticipated that Shaw would reestablish himself in the United team and recapture the sparkling form he showcased to begin the 2015-16 season. But, as noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, his current predicament is pretty bleak and seems to be worsening:

Indeed, United have utilised Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo on the left of the defence at times this season ahead of the England man.

Given the Red Devils are performing well, Shaw will have to be patient and wait for his opportunity to arise. However, given his injury issues and his age, it’s important he starts to feature more frequently if he’s to make good on his sky-high potential.