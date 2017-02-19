WWE Fastlane 2017: How to Fix Least Promising Storylines So Far

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Fastlane 2017 is a top-heavy pay-per-view that boasts feuds between Kevin Owens and Goldberg, Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns and even Owens and Chris Jericho.

Coming off a newsworthy Raw that featured a title change in the main event and Owens abruptly ending his friendship with Jericho, WWE still has a lot of work to do as it gets deeper into the Fastlane card.

Both Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The New Day are starving for opponents in Raw's ravaged tag team division. The Brian Kendrick is in the midst of an uninspiring feud with newcomer Akira Tozawa, and Emmalina has confusingly gone back to being Emma.

With multiple weeks left until WWE's final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33, there are many improvements to be made to some of Raw's least promising feuds.