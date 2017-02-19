Ranking the Best Opponents for Adrien Broner's Next Fight

1 of 6

David Becker/Associated Press

Adrien Broner's career is back from the brink.

But it was by no means free of peril.

The Cincinnati-reared Problem returned from a stripped title and a jail stint to eke out a split 10-round decision over former sparring mate Adrian Granados, thanks to a last-minute Saturday night surge that iced the verdict on the scorecard of the decisive judge.

"I knew that Adrian Granados was going to come tough as a steak that was cooked too long," Broner told Showtime’s Jim Gray. "But this was like four minus one. This was an easy one for me."

Judges Steve Weisfeld and Phil Rogers gave dueling 97-93 viewpoints for each man from ringside, forging a tie broken by Robert Pope's 96-94 call for Broner—clinched by his lean toward Broner in the final round. Had Pope given the 10th to Granados, the decision would have been a draw.

Bleacher Report agreed with Weisfeld's 97-93 nod to Broner, who landed 20 more punches—166 to 146—than Granados over 10 rounds, though the Illinois native threw 280 more shots, 683 to 403.

"It was a close fight," said Showtime's Paulie Malignaggi, a split-decision loser to Broner in 2013. "Kind of par for the course. Another close fight, he got a close decision."

Granados, the taller and longer man, kept Broner off balance early by mixing pressure with boxing from the outside and not allowing his foe to effectively land counter shots. Broner began scoring with sharp shots in the third, however, and slowly took the initiative in the middle rounds.

Still, the action continued back and forth until Broner's best moment, a combination in the final 15 seconds that left Granados reeling.

"What we saw in there tonight was a great performance by both men," Showtime's Al Bernstein said. "Both displayed not only skill but grit as well."

The win put Broner back on the map for big fights, which he's free to pursue on his former championship turfs at 140 and 147 pounds. Toward that end, we put together a list of opponents who'd help him advance his cause, or, in one case, help him silence the doubters who still linger after Saturday.