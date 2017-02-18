    NBADownload App

    Paul Pierce Using 2 Smartphones During Slam Dunk Contest Sparks Twitter Reaction

    BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 5: Paul Pierce #34 of the LA Clippers looks on as a tribute to him is shown during the game against the Boston Celtics on February 5, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    Forget the actual victor of the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Paul Pierce's second smartphone won the event in a walk Saturday night in New Orleans.

    The Los Angeles Clippers swingman already showed he isn't the most technologically proficient NBA veteran when he tweeted a picture of a rocket emoji during DeAndre Jordan's free-agency saga in 2015.

    The dunk contest seemingly captivated Pierce so much he had to capture the competition on not one but two smartphones, which Sports Illustrated showed on Twitter:

    SB Nation's Harry Lyles Jr. thought the 39-year-old warranted a near-perfect score for his effort:

    Uproxx's Martin Rickman and The Ringer's Jason Concepcion came up with perfect explanations for Pierce's second phone:

    TSN's Marshall Ferguson had seen a similar image before:

    Twitter had a field day at Pierce's expense:

    While Pierce enjoyed watching the Slam Dunk Contest, many Twitter users enjoyed dunking on him.   

