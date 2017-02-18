Paul Pierce Using 2 Smartphones During Slam Dunk Contest Sparks Twitter Reaction
Forget the actual victor of the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Paul Pierce's second smartphone won the event in a walk Saturday night in New Orleans.
The Los Angeles Clippers swingman already showed he isn't the most technologically proficient NBA veteran when he tweeted a picture of a rocket emoji during DeAndre Jordan's free-agency saga in 2015.
The dunk contest seemingly captivated Pierce so much he had to capture the competition on not one but two smartphones, which Sports Illustrated showed on Twitter:
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Paul Pierce trying to understand how to use a smartphone https://t.co/GyDLGdtZbs2/19/2017, 3:00:45 AM
SB Nation's Harry Lyles Jr. thought the 39-year-old warranted a near-perfect score for his effort:
Harry Lyles Jr. @harrylylesjr
9.5/10 Paul Pierce using 2 phones https://t.co/3B5Rulvro82/19/2017, 3:02:38 AM
Uproxx's Martin Rickman and The Ringer's Jason Concepcion came up with perfect explanations for Pierce's second phone:
martin rickman @martinrickman
paul pierce so old he uses one phone’s zoom to read the texts on his other phone https://t.co/L4UWOM1YGI2/19/2017, 3:15:19 AM
☕netw3rk @netw3rk
paul pierce has one app per phone2/19/2017, 3:25:19 AM
TSN's Marshall Ferguson had seen a similar image before:
Marshall Ferguson @TSN_Marsh
Bless Paul Pierce for finally giving us a Dumars two phone picture replacement #NBAAllStar https://t.co/KwkCjoebzG2/19/2017, 3:04:46 AM
Twitter had a field day at Pierce's expense:
Yahoo Sports @YahooSports
Paul Pierce is still struggling with how to use a smartphone. #NBAAllStar https://t.co/EG0fEGgR6x2/19/2017, 3:03:36 AM
Complex Sports @ComplexSports
How's Paul Pierce have 2 iPhones and still tweet emojis like this? https://t.co/aPBepoL2Gc2/19/2017, 3:03:26 AM
Faizal Khamisa @SNFaizalKhamisa
Paul Pierce trying to screenshot his phone. https://t.co/sO1vpFMt1e2/19/2017, 3:01:23 AM
☕netw3rk @netw3rk
paul pierce looks like the dude that grown up members of a boy band sue for their royalties2/19/2017, 3:27:31 AM
Joey Sulipeck FOX13 @joeysulipeck
Paul Pierce is"Two iPhone's" rich.2/19/2017, 3:28:17 AM
Chris Brockman @chrisbrockman
and I'm not going to sleep tonight until @paulpierce34 explains why he had two phones out. #NBAAllStar2/19/2017, 3:27:27 AM
While Pierce enjoyed watching the Slam Dunk Contest, many Twitter users enjoyed dunking on him.
