Paul Pierce Using 2 Smartphones During Slam Dunk Contest Sparks Twitter Reaction

Forget the actual victor of the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Paul Pierce's second smartphone won the event in a walk Saturday night in New Orleans.

The Los Angeles Clippers swingman already showed he isn't the most technologically proficient NBA veteran when he tweeted a picture of a rocket emoji during DeAndre Jordan's free-agency saga in 2015.

The dunk contest seemingly captivated Pierce so much he had to capture the competition on not one but two smartphones, which Sports Illustrated showed on Twitter:

SB Nation's Harry Lyles Jr. thought the 39-year-old warranted a near-perfect score for his effort:

Uproxx's Martin Rickman and The Ringer's Jason Concepcion came up with perfect explanations for Pierce's second phone:

TSN's Marshall Ferguson had seen a similar image before:

Twitter had a field day at Pierce's expense:

While Pierce enjoyed watching the Slam Dunk Contest, many Twitter users enjoyed dunking on him.