    Glenn Robinson III Wins 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Where Win Ranks All Time

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 18: Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers attempts a dunk during the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
    Paul KasabianCorrespondent IFebruary 19, 2017

    Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III easily won the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest thanks in part to his performance (two perfect dunks out of four) and the mostly disappointing dunk attempts from his competitors.

    Here's a look at all four of Robinson III's dunks on the night, followed by commentary on where his performance ranks in NBA Slam Dunk Contest history.

     

    Dunks

    Robinson III opened the first round with a bang:

    Here's a still photo from the dunk. Notice how high Robinson III's head is compared to the rim:

     

    That dunk woke up a crowd that was mostly silent throughout the night.

    Then, Robinson III either attempted a dab, a homage to Dee Brown or both with his second attempt:

    Robinson III finished with a 41 on that dunk and 91 overall in the first round to vault him into the finals against Derrick Jones Jr.

    Once there, Robinson III jumped over Paul George for a ferocious one-handed slam:

    For his final dunk of the night, Robinson added Boomer the Panther (the Pacers mascot) and Kayla (a Pacers cheerleader) to go along George. They lined up in a row, and Robinson III leaped over them for a reverse slam to seal the victory.

     

     

    Robinson III earned his second perfect score of the night with that attempt.

    He scored a 91 in the first round and a 94 in the finals for a total of 185 out of a possible 200 points.

         

    Where Robinson III's Victory Ranks

    Robinson III's dunks were impressive overall. He obviously had a very good evening. It's fair to say that most people didn't believe he would come away with the trophy.

    He was clearly the best dunker on the night, but how does his performance rank alongside the now 32 winners in NBA Slam Dunk Contest history?

    With all due respect to Robinson's performance, it would not place in the top 20 all time. These performances trump his: Zach LaVine (twice), Dominique Wilkins (twice), Michael Jordan (twice), Spud Webb, Blake Griffin, Dee Brown, Vince Carter, Kenny "Sky" Walker, Terrence Ross, Jeremy Evans, Nate Robinson (2009), Dwight Howard, Jason Richardson (2003), Gerald Green, Josh Smith, Harold Miner (1993) and Cedric Ceballos.

    The plusses were Robinson's airtime (and height) on his two perfect dunks, specifically his first one, as well as the ferocity with which he threw down his reverse slam in the first round.

    On the flipside, his dunks weren't particularly creative (his two perfect scores were basically slightly different iterations of each other). To be fair to Robinson III, though, one has to wonder whether we've officially exhausted all creative and feasible dunking possibilities after last year.

    Robinson's other two dunks were so-so, as he barely finished the dab/Dee Brown dunk, and the jump over Paul George took three tries.

    Therefore, Robinson III falls somewhere in the 20s, though most definitely not at the bottom of the barrel.

    That all being said, Robinson III silenced all the doubters who didn't think he had much of a chance (including this writer). He was a 15-2 underdog going into the night, per OddsShark, but he walked away from this event with the much-deserved trophy.

