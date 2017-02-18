Genesis Open 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist IV

Better weather at the 2017 Genesis Open allowed the entire field to complete two rounds, with Dustin Johnson holding the 36-hole lead with a score of 10-under par.

There is still going to be a lot of golf played on Sunday. The PGA Tour attempted to have everyone get back on the course to start the third round, but darkness forced play to be suspended with the final two groups unable to tee off.

Per PGA Tour Media on Twitter, players will be back on the course Sunday at 9:50 a.m. ET. With six players still needing to play 36 holes and no one else completing more than seven holes in the third round, it seems unlikely all four rounds will get done by the end of tomorrow.

Here's the full leaderboard after Saturday's action from Pacific Palisades, California:

Johnson took a one-shot lead after the second round with a 66 that dropped his score to 10-under par. He fired five birdies without a bogey over those 18 holes, including this one on the final hole, via PGA Tour:

Along with Pat Perez and Cameron Tringale, Johnson was set to begin his third round at 6 p.m. local time. Perez and Tringale are tied for second at nine-under par.

Tringale, in particular, might be most upset about play being suspended. He put himself in position to challenge Johnson with a second-round score of 64, best in the field. His last shot of the day on No. 18 was one of the best by any player, via PGA Tour:

Despite Tringale's strong finish and current position, KenPom Golf only gives him the fifth-best chances to come out of the Genesis Open with a victory:

Jordan Spieth is five shots behind Johnson at five-under par. The middle rounds have been kind to the Texas native recently. He didn't have a score higher than 67 in the second or third round of his previous three tournaments.

The second round at the Genesis Open did break Spieth's streak, as he settled for a 68. A bogey on No. 12 was his only blemish on the day, which also kept him from another 67.

Phil Mickelson will have things easy on Sunday, comparatively speaking. He got through five holes in the third round before play was suspended, though he does have a steep climb with his score at two-under par.

Mickelson still showed those flashes of greatness that he can bring out on occasion with this sequence of events, via PGA Tour:

Whatever ends up happening on Sunday, the entire field has been able to make the best of an unusual situation because of the near-constant rain that has hit California this weekend.

The good news is, per Weather.com, there is only a five percent chance of precipitation in Pacific Palisades on Sunday. That should allow players plenty of time on the course, though getting in that much golf is going to be a difficult task.