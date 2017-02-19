2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Latest Projections

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

We're inching ever closer to the next stage in the 2017 NFL draft process. At the end of this month, teams, scouts and 330 draft hopefuls will gather in Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine. By the end of combine week, we'll have a much better idea of how some of these draft prospects measure up.

For now, we're judging incoming prospects strictly on their collegiate resumes. Wins and losses are important, of course, but what these kids have put on tape is even more vital. Nevertheless, what we've seen so far is only part of the draft equation.

This doesn't mean it's too early, however, to try predicting what draft weekend is going to look like. We're going to take what we know here and try predicting the picks for Round 1. We'll run down the current draft order and make our own projections based on factors like projected player potential, team needs and team fit.

We'll also take a closer look at some of the top pairings in our mock. Since this is widely believed to be a defensive-heavy draft—and we've examined plenty of defenders in past mocks—we'll be focusing on the first three offensive players off the board in this mock.

Round 1 Pick NFL Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams, S, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 6 New York Jers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 Los Angeles Chargers Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 10 Buffalo Bills Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 13 Arizona Cardinals Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 14* Indianapolis Colts Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 15* Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri 20 Denver Broncos Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky 21 Detroit Lions Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders David Njoku, TE, Miami 25 Houston Texans Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 26 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 27 Kansas City chiefs John Ross, WR, Washington 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 31 Atlanta Falcons Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA 32 New England Patriots Tim Williams, LB, Alabama *Order to be determined by coin flip.

3. Deshaun Watson to Chicago Bears

This pick obviously hinges on the Chicago Bears' decisions with their veteran quarterbacks. If the team decides to move on from Jay Cutler this offseason, it seems likely that they'll strongly consider a quarterback at No. 3 overall.

Back Brian Hoyer could be another option, as he played well before a broken arm took him out of the starting lineup last year. However, Hoyer only signed a one-year deal with the Bears, and he could draw attention on the open market.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee believes Hoyer could be targeted by the San Francisco 49ers.

Since we have the 49ers and the Cleveland Browns going defense in this mock, the Bears have their choice of quarterbacks. We're pairing them with Clemson's Deshaun Watson, who has both big-game experience and high-level NFL potential.

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah recently compared Watson to Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

"That's not a bad comparison," NFL Media's Bucky Brooks said of Jeremiah's appraisal. "Quick release, and you have to think of the way you build the system around them. You have to think in the same terms, a movement-based system. You want to take advantage of the athleticism. You also want to feature a system that has a lot of quick, rhythm throws."

While Tannehill might not be the type of quarterback Bears fans are screaming for, he did prove that he can lead a playoff-caliber offense this past season. Adding a signal-caller like him—in this case, Watson—would at least bring stability to the position for Chicago.

5. Corey Davis to Tennessee Titans

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans appear to be on the verge of being a playoff team. Assuming quarterback Marcus Mariota is able to return from injury to start the season, the Titans should be a contender in the AFC South at the very least in 2017.

Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis is the type of offensive talent that could help push Tennessee closer to being a postseason threat. He amassed an impressive 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns just last season.

Adding a player like Davis opposite Rishard Matthews would help add a deep-threat element to Tennessee's run-oriented offense. At least one current NFL star believes Davis' transition to the NFL will be a good one.

“Oh, yeah, he’s nice,” Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown said of Davis, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I like him. Big, physical. Can run. He’s going to be alright.”

Another option here would be Clemson wideout Mike Williams. However, I personally like the route running and playmaking drive of Davis more than the size and hands of Williams. I think Davis has more after-the-catch ability and therefore fits Tennessee's system better.

8. Leonard Fournette to Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers saw a major downswing in 2016 after reaching the Super Bowl the season prior. While defensive issues certainly hurt the team, an inconsistent offense was also a problem. One of the reasons why the offense lacked consistency was a lack of a strong ground attack.

Pro Football Focus rated the Panthers second in rushing for the 2015 season. Last year, Carolina was rated just 19th in rushing. That's a pretty big step back and a reason why taking a running back here makes sense.

LSU's Leonard Fournette has the makings of a true workhorse back in the NFL. He can punish defenses with his physical play and make things happen after he gets into the secondary. Fournette averaged 6.5 yards per carry in each of his last two seasons.

Two years ago, Fournette racked up 1,953 yards on the ground to go with 253 yards receiving and 23 total touchdowns. Injuries caused his production to drop last season, but that 6.5 yards-per-carry average remained.

Adding a runner of Fournette's caliber would help the Panthers move the ball on offense. It would also help protect quarterback Cam Newton, who was repeatedly hit by defenses that didn't respect the running game in 2016.