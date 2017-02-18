Michigan State Guard Eron Harris Injures Knee vs. Purdue

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

A rough day for Michigan State men's basketball got even worse when guard Eron Harris went down with a right knee injury Saturday, the team announced.

Late in the second half with the Spartans trailing Purdue by double digits, Harris landed awkwardly after attempting a shot at the net. A stretcher was needed to bring him off the court.

"They have it listed as a badly sprained knee," Spartans head coach Tom Izzo said, per GoldandBlack.com, after the 80-63 loss. "What that means, I don't know. It doesn't look like anything great."

The senior, who averages 11.1 points per game, had two points on 1-of-7 shooting before the injury.

Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press and Jay Bilas of ESPN noted the emotional impact from everyone in the arena:

Michigan State has had an up-and-down season for its standards, entering Saturday with just a 16-10 record. However, Harris has been a big part of the team staying afloat after a rough start as the team's third-leading scorer and emotional leader.

In a freshman-heavy lineup, Harris is a rare veteran in his second year with the program after transferring from West Virginia. He is the only remaining player among the top six scorers from last season's team that won the Big Ten tournament.

The Spartans will now have to try to overcome the loss as they battle for a spot in the NCAA tournament.