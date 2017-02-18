Jordan Spieth at Genesis Open 2017: Saturday Score and Reaction

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth finished Saturday's action at the 2017 Genesis Open five strokes behind the lead pace being set by Dustin Johnson with nearly two full rounds left to play.

The tournament is trying to play catch-up with weather problems, including a delay to get the course back in playable condition for Day 3, wreaking havoc on the event. The 23-year-old American returned for two holes to complete Round 2 and then waited most of the day for word on the third round.

He finally got back onto the tee late in the day but couldn't even finish one hole before the round was called due to darkness.

Let's check out what the two-time major champion accomplished in limited duty Saturday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California:

Jordan Spieth at the 2017 Genesis Open: Day 3 Hole Par Result Overall Score - - Round 2 - 8 4 4 -5 9 4 4 -5 - - Round 3 - 1 5 - - PGATour.com; Started Round 2 on Back Nine

And here's a look at the updated tournament leaderboard:

Although Spieth finished his second-round work with a pair of pars once the delay ended, it could have easily been two birdies.

He missed his two long-range birdie putts by a combined three feet. If those dropped, it could have given him some positive vibes heading into Round 3 and improved his chances of contention.

The PGA Tour passed along comments from the Dallas native after wrapping up Round 2:

Spieth came back with a 5:30 p.m. tee off in local time, but the tournament was suspended at 5:43 p.m., the PGA Tour announced.

He drove the ball into the fairway and approached to the fringe with his two shots. He will have his third shot about 84 feet from the hole as he tries for eagle.

Looking ahead, the key question for Spieth heading into Sunday's play is whether the amount of waiting and the lack of playing throughout Saturday impacted his rhythm. He's been playing great golf recently, highlighted by an AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory last week, and he doesn't want to lose that feel.

The Weather Channel forecast for Sunday provides a silver lining with a projected high around 60 degrees and just a 10 percent chance of precipitation. That equates to a lot of golf for everybody in the mix, leaving the door open for Spieth to make a move if he can get on a roll early.