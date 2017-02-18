Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Score and Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell short of pulling off their second upset against a Top 10 team this week after losing 83-74 in two overtimes on the road to the No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum.

EerSports' Chris Anderson spoke for every Mountaineers fan who watched Saturday's game:

Jevon Carter led West Virginia with 24 points and added seven rebounds to a strong all-around effort, while Elijah Macon posted a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds).

According to NCAA.com, the Mountaineers entered Saturday forcing an NCAA-best 21.88 turnovers per game. Between regulation and two overtimes, the Red Raiders committed 20 turnovers.

Bleacher Report's C.J. Moore thought Texas Tech did well handling West Virginia's high-pressure defense in its two matchups with the Mountaineers:

Keenan Evans was the game's leading scorer (28 points). After the Red Raiders trailed by six points with a little over a minute remaining, Evans sent the contest into overtime with a three-pointer with 4.6 seconds left in regulation. Texas Tech shared a replay of the pivotal shot:

As Keenan Cummings of WVSports.com tweeted, Texas Tech's late outburst coincided with a barren spell for West Virginia:

The Mountaineers' offensive struggles continued in the first overtime, when their six points all came from the charity stripe.

Texas Tech had the final possession, but Evans' potential game-winner missed the rim entirely.

In the second overtime, West Virginia scored six points in the first 2:03 of the period, digging the Red Raiders into a deep hole early. Daxter Miles Jr. restored the Mountaineers' six-point lead, 78-72, with 1:44 remaining on a putback dunk that was effectively the final nail in Texas Tech's coffin.

Even though the Red Raiders pushed West Virginia to two overtimes, Saturday's defeat will be a major blow to their NCAA tournament hopes. In his most recent edition of bracketology, ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi listed Texas Tech as one of the "next four out."

The Red Raiders could still qualify for the Big Dance with a Big 12 tournament win, but their hopes of receiving an at-large bid might have evaporated in Morgantown, West Virginia.