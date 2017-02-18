Glenn Robinson III Wins 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Scores, Highlights, Reaction
Glenn Robinson III saved the best for last en route to his victory in the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Saturday night in New Orleans.
The Indiana Pacers guard beat out Derrick Jones Jr. in the final with a score of 94. The Phoenix Suns forward came up just short with an 87.
|2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Results
|Player
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Finals (Round 1)
|Finals (Round 2)
|Glenn Robinson III, IND
|50
|41
|44
|50
|Derrick Jones Jr., PHX
|45
|50
|37
|50
|DeAndre Jordan, LAC
|41
|43
|-----
|-----
|Aaron Gordon, ORL
|38
|34
|-----
|-----
|Source: NBA on TNT
Pacers forward Thaddeus Young congratulated his teammate:
Thad Young @yungsmoove21
Congrats to my brother @GRIII #SlamDunkContest champ .... well deserved @Pacers2/19/2017, 3:29:16 AM
The NBA shared Robinson's comments after the event:
NBA @NBA
Don't sleep on #VerizonDunk Champ Glenn Robinson III! https://t.co/yqJGaWTHNK2/19/2017, 3:38:39 AM
Robinson posted the only perfect score in the first round. He received a helping hand, grabbing the ball out of the air and completing a left-handed jam.
The 23-year-old kept it a little simpler on his second dunk. He capped off his 360-degree flush with a dab at the end. Some may argue he attempted to emulate 1991 dunk champion Dee Brown.
Robinson's final two dunks were similar to his first. He collected a handoff from Pacers star Paul George before throwing down a right-handed windmill. Then, he elicited George's help again on a reverse jam:
Many fans likely felt somewhat underwhelmed by the event as a whole. Defending champion Aaron Gordon exited after compiling a 72 in the opening round, while Jones botched his first dunk in the final round, which ruined his chances of winning.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
“So when does the dunk contest start?" https://t.co/NWT5ArcyRE2/19/2017, 3:34:59 AM
FanSided's 8 Points, 9 Seconds wasn't going to let anything take the shine off Robinson's triumph:
8 Points, 9 Seconds @8pts9secs
Was the dunk contest as good as last year? No. But Glenn Robinson III's first dunk was damn good.2/19/2017, 3:35:19 AM
Fox Sports' Skip Bayless thought the best man won:
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
Glenn Robinson III just ended it the way he started it -- with a SERIOUS skyscraping slam over three ppl including PG. Deserving winner.2/19/2017, 3:27:36 AM
Following a rookie season in which he bounced around with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, Robinson has become a solid role player for the Pacers the last two years. He's averaging 5.1 points in 17.1 minutes a game for Indiana.
Robinson likely fell off the radar of most basketball fans after he left the Michigan Wolverines in 2014, but Saturday night showed off his impressive athleticism. Perhaps he can use his dunk contest win as a springboard for the rest of his NBA career.
