Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Vincent Janssen and Moussa Sissoko

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen reportedly faces a fight to save his future at the club following a testing debut season at White Hart Lane.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, the forward needs to convince manager Mauricio Pochettino he can play a part with Spurs, having only netted one goal in the Premier League this season.

Janssen was left out of the Tottenham squad for the recent UEFA Europa League clash with Gent, and the Spurs boss was candid in his assessment of the player, admitting "he needs to show more," per Kajumba.

VI-Images/Getty Images

"Spurs are reviewing their squad and drawing up transfer plans for the summer—and as it stands, another striker is set to be on their shopping list following Janssen's failure to prove he can be an able deputy to Harry Kane," the report continued.

Janssen arrived at Spurs in the summer with a big reputation, having shone for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie. Here's a reminder of what he can do at full flight:

However, the physicality, tempo and intensity of English football hasn't aligned well with Janssen's attributes. Nor has the sensational form of Kane, which has the Spurs' No. 9 on the bench for long spells of the season.

Goal's Harry Sherlock doesn't feel as though the Dutch forward is the right stylistic fit for this Tottenham team:

Evidently, there are skills for Tottenham to harness when it comes to Janssen. When he's fully fit, he's a wonderful finisher and a player adept at finding spaces in the box. But as things stand, it's doubtful whether he'll get the time on the field to show those qualities.

Finding an able deputy to Kane has been a problem for Tottenham in recent seasons, and when they splashed £17 million on Janssen, they looked to have sorted the problem. Unless something dramatic happens between now and the end of the season, you sense it'll be on the agenda again at the end of the campaign.

AC Milan Linked with Moussa Sissoko

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to Notizie (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), AC Milan will consider a move for Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko should they miss out on Marseille's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

It's suggested in the piece that Anguissa is a top target for the Rossoneri in the summer, although there is interest in the 21-year-old from Premier League clubs. If they don't get him in, Sissoko is said to be next on the list of possible midfield targets.

Sissoko has done little to impress since he joined Spurs from Newcastle United on the last day of the summer transfer window. His displays, so far at least, have been laboured, erratic and clumsy in the Tottenham midfield.

FourFourTwo's Seb Stafford-Bloor summed up the France international's troubles since he signed for the club:

When Sissoko does turn it on, he can be a force of nature in midfield, and there have been flashes of inspiration from him this term. However, for £30 million, Tottenham fans would have been hoping for a lot more quality and a lot more consistency from the Frenchman.

At 27, Sissoko will feel as though he's in the peak years of his career and, as a result, will be disappointed to have made just six Premier League starts all season. At this juncture, it'd be to the benefit of the player and Spurs if they were to each go their separate ways at the end of the campaign.