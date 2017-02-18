    Tottenham HotspurDownload App

    Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Vincent Janssen and Moussa Sissoko

    MONACO - NOVEMBER 22: Vincent Janssen of Tottenham during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Monaco FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Louis II Stadium on November 22, 2016 in Monaco, . (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
    Michael Steele/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen reportedly faces a fight to save his future at the club following a testing debut season at White Hart Lane.

    According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, the forward needs to convince manager Mauricio Pochettino he can play a part with Spurs, having only netted one goal in the Premier League this season.

    Janssen was left out of the Tottenham squad for the recent UEFA Europa League clash with Gent, and the Spurs boss was candid in his assessment of the player, admitting "he needs to show more," per Kajumba.

    coach Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur FCduring the UEFA Europa League round of 16 match between KAA Gent and Tottenham Hotspur FC on February 16, 2017 at the Ghelamco Arena in Gent, Belgium.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    "Spurs are reviewing their squad and drawing up transfer plans for the summer—and as it stands, another striker is set to be on their shopping list following Janssen's failure to prove he can be an able deputy to Harry Kane," the report continued.

    Janssen arrived at Spurs in the summer with a big reputation, having shone for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie. Here's a reminder of what he can do at full flight:

    However, the physicality, tempo and intensity of English football hasn't aligned well with Janssen's attributes. Nor has the sensational form of Kane, which has the Spurs' No. 9 on the bench for long spells of the season.

    Goal's Harry Sherlock doesn't feel as though the Dutch forward is the right stylistic fit for this Tottenham team:

    Evidently, there are skills for Tottenham to harness when it comes to Janssen. When he's fully fit, he's a wonderful finisher and a player adept at finding spaces in the box. But as things stand, it's doubtful whether he'll get the time on the field to show those qualities.

    Finding an able deputy to Kane has been a problem for Tottenham in recent seasons, and when they splashed £17 million on Janssen, they looked to have sorted the problem. Unless something dramatic happens between now and the end of the season, you sense it'll be on the agenda again at the end of the campaign.

     

    AC Milan Linked with Moussa Sissoko

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    According to Notizie (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), AC Milan will consider a move for Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko should they miss out on Marseille's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

    It's suggested in the piece that Anguissa is a top target for the Rossoneri in the summer, although there is interest in the 21-year-old from Premier League clubs. If they don't get him in, Sissoko is said to be next on the list of possible midfield targets.

    Sissoko has done little to impress since he joined Spurs from Newcastle United on the last day of the summer transfer window. His displays, so far at least, have been laboured, erratic and clumsy in the Tottenham midfield.

    FourFourTwo's Seb Stafford-Bloor summed up the France international's troubles since he signed for the club:

    When Sissoko does turn it on, he can be a force of nature in midfield, and there have been flashes of inspiration from him this term. However, for £30 million, Tottenham fans would have been hoping for a lot more quality and a lot more consistency from the Frenchman.

    At 27, Sissoko will feel as though he's in the peak years of his career and, as a result, will be disappointed to have made just six Premier League starts all season. At this juncture, it'd be to the benefit of the player and Spurs if they were to each go their separate ways at the end of the campaign.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 