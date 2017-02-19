    NBA All Star GameDownload App

    NBA All-Star Game 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Prediction

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 18: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors (L) and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attend practice for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    The 66th NBA All-Star Game featuring stars and drama will put a cap on a memorable weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. Typically, the stars play nice in the sandbox until the fourth quarter when one player rises above the rest to propel his conference to victory.

    In this year’s event, we’ll see four new All-Stars take the court, two on each team. Many describe New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis as a unicorn, but the Milwaukee Bucks have of their own in Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s posting career-high numbers in points, rebounds, steals, blocks and shooting percentage for the season.

    Furthermore, the first-time All-Star can play all five positions. As a 22-year-old newcomer in a star-dominated event, we’ll see where he fits among the NBA’s best.

    For the Western Conference, we could see Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan take Lob City to New Orleans. In his first All-Star appearance, his teammates will likely look to put him in position to embarrass the opposition at the rim.

    The All-Star Game doesn’t mean everything to everyone, especially if it’s your 10th selection, which ranks second-most behind LeBron James’ 13 appearances. According to NBC Sports writer Dan Feldman, Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony didn’t jump for joy when hearing about his invite to replace Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. 

    "It was a downer,” Anthony said in reference to the late invite. “I had to cancel my trip. No refunds.”

    Apparently, Anthony had better plans in mind, but he insists that he’s not bummed about rearranging his itinerary. Cut the Knicks’ star some slack. It’s been a rough year playing for a squad that’s performing well short of expectations and a team president that seems ready to part ways for a rebuild.

    Where can you catch the All-Stars on television or on a mobile device? Who wins the battle between East and West?

    NBA All-Star Game Details and Coverage Info
    EventDateTimeTVLive Stream
    NBA All-Star GameSunday, Feb. 198 p.m. ETTNTWatch TNT
    NBA.com
    Eastern Conference All-Stars
    StartersPlayerTeamAll-Star Appearances
    FCGiannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks1
    FCJimmy ButlerChicago Bulls3
    FCLeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers13
    BCDeMar DeRozanToronto Raptors3
    BCKyrie IrvingCleveland Cavaliers4
    ReservesPlayerTeamAll-Star Appearances
    FCPaul GeorgeIndiana Pacers4
    FCCarmelo AnthonyNew York Knicks10
    BCKyle LowryToronto Raptors3
    FCPaul MillsapAtlanta Hawks4
    BCIsaiah ThomasBoston Celtics2
    BCKemba WalkerCharlotte Hornets1
    BCJohn WallWashington Wizards4
    NBA.com
    Western Conference All-Stars
    StartersPlayerTeamAll-Star Appearances
    FCAnthony DavisNew Orleans Pelicans4
    FCKevin DurantGolden State Warriors8
    FCKawhi LeonardSan Antonio Spurs2
    BCStephen CurryGolden State Warriors4
    BCJames HardenHouston Rockets5
    ReservesPlayerTeamAll-Star Appearances
    FCDeMarcus CousinsSacramento Kings3
    FCMarc GasolMemphis Grizzlies3
    FCDraymond GreenGolden State Warriors2
    BCGordon HaywardUtah Jazz1
    FCDeAndre JordanLos Angeles Clippers1
    BCKlay ThompsonGolden State Warriors3
    BCRussell WestbrookOklahoma City Thunder6
    NBA.com

         

    All-Star Buzz and Predictions 

    Leading up to the event, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook used his love for fashion as a side-stepper for questions pertaining to the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant. At this point, his responses come off as deliberate with the intention of throwing anther log on the fire that burns between ex-teammates:

    On the other side, the Eastern Conference All-Stars gregariously gathered together during a shootaround. Yes, we’re talking about practice.

    Due to Westbrook's aggressive demeanor and his disdain for Durant and the Warriors, he’ll likely shift into attack mode to show up his peers. OddsShark lists the Thunder’s centerpiece as the favorite to win MVP honors on Sunday:

    Top-10 NBA All-Star MVP Odds
    PlayerOdds
    Russell Westbrook (West)+350
    Stepen Curry (West)+600
    Anthony Davis (West)+650
    James Harden (West)+700
    Kevin Durant (West)+700
    LeBron James (East)+700
    Kyrie Irving (East)+750
    Giannis Antetokounmpo (East)+1100
    Kawhi Leonard (West)+1500
    Isaiah Thomas (East)+1500
    OddsShark

    Anthony’s reaction to joining the Eastern Conference roster as a replacement doesn’t indicate any added motivation to put on a show. However, he’s typically played well in this event:

    As mentioned, the Knicks star has gone through some ups and downs throughout the season. His teammates will either look to lift his spirits by feeding him the basketball or allow him to coast in the background with an occasional long-distance shot. 

    Western Conference head coach Steve Kerr won’t likely allow his four All-Stars to go full throttle with the rest of the season in mind. Houston Rockets' do-it-all star James Harden could steal the show with his ability to score and dish out assists on a consistent basis. Playing defense comes as a rarity in this game, so he won’t be pressed to lock down his opponent.

    Keep an eye on the smallest All-Star among the participants. Similar to Westbrook, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas pushes himself to the max whenever he's on the court. He’s also hell-bent on shedding the "best little guy" label as an elite player without being placed in a separate category due to his height.

    We’ll see lobs, long three-pointers and fancy dribbles like any other All-Star Game, but who takes the win and the hardware?

    Predictions: West 164, East 157; Russell Westbrook wins MVP

