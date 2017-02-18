Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mario Gotze and Yasser Larouci

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly ready to revive their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze following his fall through the German club's ranks. Elsewhere, the Reds are said to be on the verge of signing French youngster Yasser Larouci.

According to the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, Dortmund will want to recoup as much of the £20 million fee they paid to re-sign Gotze from Bayern Munich last summer if they are to let the midfielder leave for a second time.

The 24-year-old has made 16 appearances in all competitions since returning to Signal Iduna Park last July, although he's yet to muster a start in 2017 and has been an unused substitute on eight occasions.

Gotze is no longer a guaranteed starter at Dortmund. TF-Images/Getty Images

Despite his fall from grace, however, Gotze still appears to have the backing of Black and Yellows manager Thomas Tuchel, who recently spoke of his admiration for the player, per ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld:

"What really helps now is patience, diligence and hard work. I am convinced that we'll need him. There's no row between us. It's a decision for now. Others have a bit more confidence right now, and he's bit behind. But he will give proof of his talent."

Much of the links to Gotze have come naturally as a result of Jurgen Klopp's presence at the Liverpool helm, with the former Dortmund chief having squeezed the best out of the midfielder during his time with the Bundesliga outfit.

However, the Irish Sun couldn't help but note Gotze's fall from World Cup hero to struggling playmaker, with questions as to whether Klopp would be getting his hands on the same player he once managed in Dortmund:

The Reds already added to a midfield containing the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson by signing Georginio Wijnaldum last summer, and Gotze's compatriot Emre Can is already impressing at Anfield.

One who doesn't appear to believe Gotze is worthy of such a hefty investment anymore is former Germany international Michael Ballack, a Premier League winner with Chelsea, who recently spoke of his dissatisfaction with the player's progress, per German daily Bild (h/t Goal's Peter Hanson):

When I see Mario Gotze, his development does not go in the right direction. He has outstanding qualities, but he has not reached his potential for whatever reason. His charisma is not so good, fellow players, coaches, fans and the media do not feel that he is fighting against his current situation. He's more an introvert player.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo reported the Merseysiders are close to recruiting free agent Larouci following his recent departure from Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre.

Goal's Melissa Reddy recently said Liverpool aren't the only Premier League club interested in the 16-year-old, although it's said the Reds are close to beating Manchester United to his signature:

After turning down the chance to sign a contract with Le Havre, it appears evident Larouci has bigger goals in mind and may find the offer of a move to join Liverpool's academy aligns with his career projections.

Le Havre developed promising young players such as Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet and Riyad Mahrez in past years, although Liverpool could the be the ones who benefit from their latest emerging starlet.