NBA Announces 2017 Africa Game Exhibition

Themba Hadebe/Associated Press

The NBA will continue to build its international following with a second NBA Africa Game.

Per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com, the exhibiton will take place Aug. 5 at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

The game will feature Team Africa—including Bismack Biyombo of the Orlando Magic—against Team World, with Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.

"Basketball is witnessing explosive growth in Africa," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday in a statement. "Our return to Johannesburg this summer is part of the league's continued commitment to bring the authentic NBA experience to fans around the world. I would like to thank the [National Basketball Players Association] for their participation and for being terrific partners on this game and surrounding events."

The first edition of the game took place in 2015, with an African squad that featured Luol Deng, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boris Diaw and others. Retired NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo also entered the contest briefly.

Chris Paul led the World team, which also featured Pau and Marc Gasol from Spain.

In addition to continually growing interest in basketball among the local fans, the exhibition will benefit UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children's Villages South Africa (SOSCVSA).