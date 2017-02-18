    NBADownload App

    NBA Announces 2017 Africa Game Exhibition

    FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2015 file photo, Team World's Chris Paul of Los Angeles Clippers drives the ball against Team Africa during the NBA Africa Game at Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015. The NBA is making a new play for fans in Africa by splitting with the continent’s biggest sports broadcaster and teaming up with a Zimbabwean telecommunications entrepreneur who started his first business with $75. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
    Themba Hadebe/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    The NBA will continue to build its international following with a second NBA Africa Game.

    Per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com, the exhibiton will take place Aug. 5 at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

    The game will feature Team Africa—including Bismack Biyombo of the Orlando Magic—against Team World, with Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.

    "Basketball is witnessing explosive growth in Africa," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday in a statement. "Our return to Johannesburg this summer is part of the league's continued commitment to bring the authentic NBA experience to fans around the world. I would like to thank the [National Basketball Players Association] for their participation and for being terrific partners on this game and surrounding events."

    The first edition of the game took place in 2015, with an African squad that featured Luol Deng, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boris Diaw and others. Retired NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo also entered the contest briefly.

    Chris Paul led the World team, which also featured Pau and Marc Gasol from Spain.

    In addition to continually growing interest in basketball among the local fans, the exhibition will benefit UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children's Villages South Africa (SOSCVSA).

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 