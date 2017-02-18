Draymond Green Blasts Treatment of Carmelo Anthony Regarding Trade Rumors

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

With New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony being the constant subject of trade rumors, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sounded off Saturday regarding the treatment of Melo.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Green expressed anger over Anthony's current situation:

As first reported by ESPN.com's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes in January, the Knicks offered up Melo in a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kevin Love, but they were turned down.

The relationship between Anthony and Knicks president Phil Jackson appears contentious, and Jackson did little to change that perception with a recent tweet.

In reference to an article by Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding about Melo's lack of commitment to being a winner, Jackson seemed to agree with the assessment:

Despite the apparent slight, Anthony insisted he wouldn't let it bother him, per Bondy:

I think anybody would get tired of it if you went to work every day and you had these spats about you, eventually you'll get tired unless you're as strong as I am, know how to deal with it and move on from it. But I think anybody, any human being, at some point in time, will start feeling a way about it. Can't cry over spoiled milk.

Shortly thereafter, Jackson suggested that his tweet had been taken out of context:

Regardless of the meaning behind Jackson's tweet, Anthony will likely continue to come up in trade rumors until his tenure with the Knicks concludes.

New York is struggling this season with a 23-34 record, which leaves them four games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Even so, Melo is still enjoying a solid statistical season with 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

That was good enough to earn him an All-Star nod as an injury replacement for Love.

Green and Anthony played together as part of the United States men's basketball team that won Olympic gold at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro last year.