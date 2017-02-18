Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jeison Murillo and Moise Kean

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Jeison Murillo at the end of the season.

That's according to Marco Demicheli of Calciomercato, who has suggested that Real Madrid are also admirers of the Colombia international.

However, any transfer may not be straightforward for either side. Indeed, having fought his way back into contention under manager Stefano Pioli, it's noted in the report that Inter want to tie Murillo down to a new deal and his agent has already started discussions over an extension.

Murillo enjoyed a brilliant first season at the San Siro, and although he suffered a lull in form early in the campaign, he is back at his best again. Here's what he can offer:

The defensive side of the team is undoubtedly an area that City boss Pep Guardiola will need to look at in the summer.

This season City have looked far too brittle at the back, with Nicolas Otamendi inconsistent, John Stones still finding his feet and Vincent Kompany constantly fighting injury problems. It's why a player like Murillo, who is commanding, aggressive and composed in his defensive duties, would potentially be a smart purchase.

There were some concerns about the 24-year-old's form earlier in the season, as noted by David Amoyal of ESPN FC here:

However, for the majority of his time at Inter, he's thrived. Given the manner in which he relishes physical battles, Murillo looks as though he'd be a brilliant fit for English football.

Guardiola doesn't only need to bring in personnel to improve his defence in the summer; he needs to add quality and energise a segment of the field that's ageing. If Murillo doesn't agree terms on an extension with the Nerazzurri, he’d fulfil plenty of that criteria.

City Interested in Moise Kean

According to Ilbianconero (h/t Calciomercato), Manchester City are still interested in Juventus teenage sensation Moise Kean, with the player yet to agree to a senior contract with the Italian champions.

In the report it's noted that Arsenal are also monitoring the situation, with Kean's agent, Mino Raiola, said to be keen for the youngster to get regular playing time.

The forward, who turns 17 on Feb. 28, has created a buzz in Turin with some scintillating displays for the primavera team. Here's a look at why he's been tipped for big things:

So impressive have his performances been, Kean has regularly been involved in the senior setup this season with the Bianconeri. As noted by Bleacher Report UK, the Juve tyro made history earlier in the campaign when he featured for the club in the UEFA Champions League:

In signing the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and John Stones in recent seasons, there's clearly a desire at the Etihad Stadium to galvanise the squad with some youthful exuberance. Kean is another player with the potential to do exactly that if he were to move to Manchester.

Making such a big move so early in his career would be a massive gamble for Kean, though. While he may not be featuring every week, he's on the cusp of the first team and working alongside world-class players on a daily basis. Juventus remain the perfect place to continue his development.