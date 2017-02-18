Tracy McGrady Criticizes Phil Jackson's Handling of Carmelo Anthony

/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony may not have an ally in New York Knicks president Phil Jackson, but he can count 2017 NBA Hall of Fame finalist Tracy McGrady among those in his corner.

On Saturday in New Orleans, McGrady told reporters he's been impressed with the way Anthony has handled his tiff with Jackson, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy:

Melo's better than me because all that s--t that's going on with Melo and Phil, and Phil has the arrogance to sit in the stands, at these games, and I'm playing great basketball — I'd be looking at him every trip down the court or something. Just gazing at him, like, "You see the s--t that I'm doing out here like every night? Nah." Some players can play through that, others can't. Obviously Melo is showing his mental toughness because playing in the Garden is not an easy place to play. Especially for Melo there. And he's been doing his thing lately. ... I'm not going to let you disrespect in the public's eye like that. You're not going to be sending subliminal messages about me like that and I don't respond to that. I don't operate like that. I'm just not going to do it. And then you hide and don't do any media? You leave everything for me to talk about? Nah, that's not cool. You haven't done media since September and here we are in February. I got to sit there in front of the media and answer all these questions about what you said. Nah. I don't work like that. But kudos to Melo. I just don't operate like that.

Jackson and Anthony have sparred several times throughout a turbulent season, and the Knicks president didn't do himself any favors when he sent a puzzling tweet on the heels of a column published by Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding.

Before that incident, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix reported Jackson was determined to trade Anthony, the Knicks' leading scorer, in order to expedite a rebuild.

On Feb. 8, Wojnarowski reported "Jackson's public campaign to pressure Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause is working to harden Anthony's resolve to remain with the franchise."

Jackson's actions could also hurt New York in the long term.

Per Bondy, McGrady said he thinks Jackson's actions and those of the organization as a whole—including owner Jim Dolan's treatment of former Knick Charles Oakley—will "affect" the Knicks in free agency. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had expressed that sentiment days earlier, when he said on his Dray Day podcast, "I don't know a free agent that would want to go there," according to SlamOnline.com.

With opinions like those seemingly permeating the NBA universe, Jackson is in a tough spot as he tries to rehabilitate the franchise's image and find ways to recruit top talent to Madison Square Garden.